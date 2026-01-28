Sedgwick Launches new Tow and Storage Negotiation Service

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sedgwick, the world's leading risk and claims administration partner, launched its new Tow and Storage Negotiation Service within its suite of Auto Solutions offerings. The new service helps to reduce overall claims handling costs by lowering excessive charges and ensuring claim expenses remain fair, reasonable, and aligned with industry standards.

Sedgwick's new service offers licensed adjusters with extensive knowledge of state regulations to negotiate storage and tow fees with repair shops. Through the company's expert negotiations, tow and storage charges are reduced by 32% on average.

Using Sedgwick's proprietary technology portal, adjusters can efficiently initiate a tow request without having to search for providers and set up a request. They can also save time and money plus deliver a seamless experience for policyholders.

Benefits of the new Tow and Storage Negotiation Service also include:

Reduced Claim Severity: By negotiating better rates on storage and towing fees, Sedgwick significantly lowers the total cost of claims and reduces expenses for insurance carriers

Improved Cycle Time: Sedgwick's efficient handling, from claim assessment to vehicle disposal, ensures claims are closed faster and cycle time is decreased.

Sedgwick's efficient handling, from claim assessment to vehicle disposal, ensures claims are closed faster and cycle time is decreased. Faster Vehicle Relocation: Quick vehicle release and transfer to the customer's preferred repair shop or salvage yard helps to expedite claim closures.

Quick vehicle release and transfer to the customer's preferred repair shop or salvage yard helps to expedite claim closures. Efficient Payment and Vehicle Pickup: Payment for negotiated fees and vehicle releases are managed within 24 hours, providing a streamlined process and hassle-free experience for customers.

"This service expands our team's ability to provide expert negotiation, prompt payment, and efficient transfers," said Chris Bakes, Managing Director – Auto Solutions, Sedgwick. "This comprehensive approach saves time and money, and positions Sedgwick as the leading choice for managing tow and storage fees nationwide."

About Sedgwick

Sedgwick is the world's leading risk and claims administration partner, helping clients thrive by navigating the unexpected. The company's expertise, combined with the most advanced AI-enabled technology available, sets the standard for solutions in claims administration, loss adjusting, benefits administration and product recall. With over 33,000 colleagues and 10,000 clients across 80 countries, Sedgwick provides unmatched perspective, caring that counts, and solutions for the rapidly changing and complex risk landscape. Sedgwick's majority shareholder is The Carlyle Group; Stone Point Capital LLC, Altas Partners, CDPQ, Onex and other management investors are minority shareholders. For more, see sedgwick.

