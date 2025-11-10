Sedgwick names Paul White as CEO, International

LONDON, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sedgwick, the world's leading risk and claims administration partner has announced that Paul White, currently Regional CEO of International, will assume the role of CEO, International, effective January 1, 2026. His promotion reflects Sedgwick's commitment to global growth and operational excellence.

White will continue to lead strategic efforts across international markets, working closely with regional CEOs and operational teams to deliver innovative solutions and exceptional service to clients worldwide.

White has served as Regional CEO, International, for the past six years, overseeing operations in the UK, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, New Zealand, and South Africa. Prior to that, he held leadership roles as Sedgwick's UK CEO and COO. His extensive experience in insurance and risk management, has been instrumental in driving Sedgwick's success and strengthening its global operations.

White will transition into the new role with the retirement of Tom Simoncic, President of Global Property and International. Simoncic has provided 18 years of dedicated service to Sedgwick. His deep expertise in the property business and his thoughtful, people-first leadership have left an enduring mark on the organization. Under his guidance, Sedgwick's international business achieved consistent growth and outstanding results, always with a focus on colleagues and clients.

