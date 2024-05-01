Award-Winning "North to Alaska with Princess" Program Debuts New Immersive Experiences for 55th Anniversary 2024 Cruise and Cruisetour Season

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The dreamlike images of green and purple lights swirling in the northern sky, known as the Aurora Borealis or "Northern Lights," is an unforgettable spectacle, and something all guests sailing this summer with Princess Cruises to Alaska is guaranteed to see.

See the Northern Lights on Every Princess Cruise to Alaska in 2024

This new immersive Voyage to the Stars experience is part of the cruise line's award-winning North to Alaska with Princess program set to debut for the upcoming 2024 cruise and cruisetour season that strengthens the overall guest connection in the Great Land. This year Princess guests will step inside a planetarium in the Princess Theater for a front row seat to the "Northern Lights" presentation showcasing the beauty and wonder of this phenomenon featuring live imagery, designed to engage adults and kids alike.

"Each season in Alaska we strive to deliver enriching experiences for our guests to feel immersed in the beauty and local culture of this spectacular destination," said Terry Thornton, chief commercial officer of Princess Cruises. "After receiving our highest guest satisfaction ranking ever last season, we knew we wanted to design elevated programming to further connect our guests to all of the wonders of the 49th state for our 55th anniversary season."

The 2024 season promises to be the biggest and best ever for Princess with 158 departures on 14 unique itineraries with 17 destinations, including five glacier viewing experiences on seven stunning ships. The cruise line's 55th anniversary season also features 91 visits to Glacier Bay National Park, taking more guests through this scenic cruising experience than any other cruise line, including the "Voyage of the Glaciers" itineraries between Anchorage (Whittier) and Vancouver, B.C., and Inside Passage voyages roundtrip from Seattle, San Francisco and Vancouver, B.C.

The award-winning North to Alaska by Princess program is exclusive to the cruise line and designed by experts to showcase local storytellers, cultural experiences, the flavors of Alaska and more. Additional North to Alaska by Princess offerings for the 2024 season include:

Onboard Princess Ships

Cook My Catch comes to The Catch by Rudi

Guests sailing to Alaska aboard Majestic Princess and Discovery Princess can enjoy their very own catch of the day after a day of fishing on special Princess shore excursions in the new specialty seafood restaurant, The Catch by Rudi. The first Princess restaurant primarily devoted to seafood offers a completely fresh take on seafood with contemporary interpretations of classic dishes, international fusion influences, highly creative presentations, and an engaging dining experience.

Crabshack

This fan favorite returns to Alaska in all its shell-cracking glory with casual seafood options not to be missed. The four-course meal features a range of seafood favorites, including popcorn shrimp, clam chowder, even an Alaska-inspired steamer pot full of crab legs, shrimp, clams, and mussels. Guests will find this pop-up dining event in the World Fresh Marketplace on all seven ships sailing in Alaska in 2024.

Salmon Cooking Demonstration

Embark on a culinary adventure onboard with a new Salmon Cooking Demonstration, an exclusive experience on the last sea day of the cruise, that celebrates the richness of Alaska cuisine. Expert chefs showcase the art of preparing and cooking salmon, a staple in the region and a delicacy known for its flavor and versatility.

Pendleton: A Partnership Highlighting American Craftsmanship

Celebrating the 55th anniversary sailing to Alaska, Princess has partnered with Pendleton, an iconic lifestyle brand that has been based in the Pacific Northwest for over 100 years. Popular Pendleton blankets, flannels, coats, graphic tees and more will be available for purchase onboard (and at the Princess Wilderness Lodges). Specially designed for Princess, a commemorative limited edition "Alaska, The Great Land" blanket will be available for $299.

Shore Excursions

Princess has added 13 new shore excursions to the already abundant lineup ashore to bring Alaska to life in an engaging, immersive, sometimes delectable and always memorable way. New shore excursions for the 2024 season include:

Juneau

Juneau Highlights: Glacier Gardens & Whale Park

Treadwell : Living History Walk of Alaska's Lost Mine

Ketchikan

Crab Feast at George Inlet Lodge

Exclusive Flightseeing & Taste of Alaska

Skagway

White Pass Steam Train to Bennett Lake (offered on Friday & Sunday calls only)

Haines

Port Chilkoot Distillery Tour & Tastings

Stories of Haines E-Bike Tour

Stories of Haines E-Moped Tour

Sitka

Metal Torching Alaska Art Class

Advanced Mountain Bike Adventure

Guide's Choice Hike

Marine Expedition & Wildlife Quest

WaveRunner Island Exploration

On Land at Princess Wilderness Lodges

Alaska Adventure Quest: Geocaching Expedition

Guests will embark on a thrilling Alaska adventure like never before with a new Geocaching Expedition program at each of the five Princess Wilderness Lodges throughout Alaska. The program offers a unique blend of outdoor exploration and teamwork, making it the perfect adventure for families, friends, and solo explorers alike. Guests can use their cellphone as a GPS device or grab a map from the front desk at their lodge and follow clues and coordinates to find hidden caches strategically placed throughout the lodge properties.

Alaska-Themed Cocktails, Mocktails and Appetizers

Leveraging local ingredients, embark on a taste journey throughout the rugged wilderness of Alaska with signature crafted cocktails, mocktails and appetizers. All are infused with the flavors of Alaska and all options vary by lodge to give guests the most exquisite tastes from all over the state.

Garden to Table

At the Fairbanks Princess Riverside Lodge and Copper River Princess Wilderness Lodge, Princess chefs tap natural resources to provide guests with the freshest ingredients from the on-property gardens in their dishes and drinks made right at the lodge. The menus are seasonally crafted to accommodate nature's growing and harvesting season. Using fresh vegetables, fruits and herbs from these gardens will help guests feel more connected with the great land and make a positive and sustainable impact by minimizing the food delivery carbon footprint.

Golden Heart Tea at Fairbanks Princess Riverside Lodge

Nestled in the heart of the Fairbanks Princess Riverside Lodge, Princess' Alaska tea experience invites guests to step into a world of sophistication and culinary delights. The attentive staff, well-versed in the art of tea service, will guide them through Alaska sourced tea, helping them choose the perfect blend to enhance each exquisite bite—from scones to salmon mousse, mini cakes and more.

Naturalists Lead Outdoors Program

For those seeking a more hands-on connection with nature, the naturalist program at the Kenai Princess Wilderness Lodge, Copper River Princess Wilderness Lodge and Mt. McKinley Princess Wilderness Lodge immerses guests in the breathtaking wilderness of Alaska, offering a unique and educational experience focused on the region's rich natural environment. Led by experienced naturalists, the program combines hands-on field experiences with informative lectures to deepen understanding of Alaska's flora, fauna, and geological wonders.

Cocktail-Making Class at Denali Princess Wilderness Lodge

Guests can immerse themselves in the art of mixology at the Denali Princess Wilderness Lodge's Cocktail Making Class. This hands-on experience at Fannie Q's Saloon invites participants to discover the secrets behind crafting the perfect cocktails and mocktails. Led by skilled mixologists, the class covers various techniques, from muddling and shaking to garnishing.

Denali Education Center Presentations at Denali Princess Wilderness Lodge

Discover the wonders of Denali National Park as the Denali Education Center presents sessions that bring the region's natural beauty, wildlife, and cultural heritage to life. Expert educators and naturalists lead these presentations, sharing their deep knowledge and passion for the unique ecosystem that surrounds the lodge.

Cooking Demonstration at Copper River Princess Wilderness Lodge

Embark on a culinary adventure at the Copper River Princess Wilderness Lodge with a captivating cooking demonstration. Led by an expert chef, this experience invites guests to discover the artistry behind crafting delectable dishes inspired by the flavors of the region. The chef will share insights into the use of local and seasonal ingredients, highlighting fresh seafood that define the culinary landscape of the Copper River region.

New for 2024 are convenient, seven-day Inside Passage itineraries, many including Glacier Bay National Park, round-trip from Vancouver on Ruby Princess. The cruises deliver four awe-inspiring ports, including Juneau, Skagway, and Ketchikan along with visits to Endicott Arm and scenic cruising of Dawes Glacier.

Plus, there are more than 20 amazing cruisetours (cruise + land tour) that combine the unmatched Princess cruise experience with visits to the sights of Denali National Park, Kenai Peninsula, Copper River, Fairbanks and Anchorage and all from the comfort of the exclusive Princess lodges. Celebrating the 55th anniversary, two new cruisetours debut in 2024:

National Parks Tour - A 15-night adventure to five of Alaska's most breathtaking parks including Glacier Bay, Denali, Wrangell-St. Elias, Kenai Fjords National Parks, and Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park in Skagway . This experience combines a seven-day cruise, scenic rail travel, and eight nights land, including stays at four Princess-owned wilderness lodges.

- A to five of most breathtaking parks including Glacier Bay, Denali, Wrangell-St. Elias, Kenai Fjords National Parks, and Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park in . This experience combines a seven-day cruise, scenic rail travel, and eight nights land, including stays at four Princess-owned wilderness lodges. Katmai National Park Tour - Nine-day cruisetour includes two nights in Anchorage , where guests have the chance to embark on an intimate bear-watching experience at Brooks Falls in Katmai National Park. This tour immerses travelers in the heart of Alaska's wilderness, allowing them to witness these magnificent creatures in their natural habitat, before or after sailing on a seven-day Voyage of the Glaciers cruise that includes a coveted visit to Glacier Bay National Park.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-Princess (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting www.princess.com.

About Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK).

SOURCE Princess Cruises