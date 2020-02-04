Seed Coating Market Worth $3.0 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Seed Coating Market by Additive (Polymers, Colorants, Pellets, Minerals/Pumice, Active Ingredients), Process (Film Coating, Encrusting, Pelleting), Active Ingredient (Protectants and Phytoactive Promoters), Crop Type, Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Seed Coating Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from USD 1.8 billion in 2019 to reach a projected value of USD 3.0 billion by 2025. The quality, appearance, and nutritive value of seeds are the key factors contributing to the growth of the seed coating market. Seed coatings offer help to raise the commercial value of seeds by enhancing their appearance, improved handling, flowability through planters, and making them more productive. Hence, seed coatings are projected to offer business opportunities for manufacturers in the next five years. Due to these factors, many multinational players are focusing on producing various types of seed coating products.

The cereals & grains segment is estimated to account for a larger market share, in terms of value, in 2019

Seed coatings are applied to cereals, grains, oilseeds, pulses, vegetables, flowers, ornamentals, and other crops, such as turf and forage grass. The demand for seed coating materials is projected to remain high due to the high consumer awareness about the key attributes of coated seeds and their advantages to increase the crop yield and protection against soilborne pests and diseases.

The polymer segment is estimated to hold the largest share in seed coatings market, in terms of value, in 2019

Key additives of seed coatings include polymers, colorants, active ingredients, pellets, minerals/pumice, and other additives. Seed coating polymers are widely used as coatings in two major forms, which are polymer gels and superabsorbent polymer gels. These are water-based polymers of low viscous range that are required for enhanced seed germination. Ease of handling and improved flowability through planters are also the key factors, due to which this segment accounts for a major share in the market.

Innovative, environment-friendly, and cost-effective solutions—the key to success for manufacturers in the North American and European region

The North American and European region accounted for the largest share in the global seed coating market in 2018. Increasing awareness about the benefits of seed coatings is projected to drive the growth of the market in these regions. In addition, adding seed coatings is an economical option and is preferred by the Canadian farmers as a risk-hedging technique, which has led to increased sales of coated seeds in the North American market. North America and Europe dominated the market and accounted for the largest share globally, as seed coating products are gaining acceptance among the organic cultivators, which prefer only biodegradable techniques of seed coating production for cultivation.

This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolio of leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading companies, such as BASF SE (Germany), Bayer AG (Germany), Clariant AG (Switzerland), and Croda International Plc (UK).

