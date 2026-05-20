Seed Health Appoints Anisha Raghavan as First-Ever Chief Marketing Officer to Lead Next Chapter of Brand Growth

Raghavan to spearhead the brand's global marketing strategy amid strong profitable growth, portfolio expansion, and accelerating omnichannel reach

NEW YORK, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seed Health, a microbiome science company, today announced the appointment of Anisha Raghavan as its first chief marketing officer (CMO). With more than two decades of experience building and scaling consumer brands across global CPG, retail, and high-growth DTC companies, Raghavan will lead Seed's global marketing organization — overseeing brand, growth, creative, and commercial strategy. The appointment follows Seed's designation as the leading brand in gut health supplements and maker of the number one digestive health probiotic in the United States.

Anisha Raghavan

Most recently serving as CMO of Heyday Skincare, Raghavan has built a career spanning some of the world's most recognized consumer brands — from managing multi-billion-dollar portfolios at Unilever and PepsiCo to leading full-stack marketing organizations across retail and high-growth brands. Her work has earned recognition from Adweek's Women Trailblazers and Brand Innovators' Top 100 Women in Brand Marketing, while Unilever named her Personal Care Volume Driver of the Year for her impact on company growth.

Seed has grown to reach more than two million consumers to date, expanding its product portfolio beyond probiotics into a broader range of supplements while delivering strong, profitable growth across direct-to-consumer, Amazon, and retail channels. As CMO, Raghavan will lead the next phase of that trajectory: scaling brand awareness, deepening consumer relationships, and driving growth across an expanding product and channel mix.

"Anisha brings a rare combination of brand leadership and business acumen, shaped by experience across some of the world's most influential consumer companies," said Cathrin Bowtell, CEO of Seed Health. "At Seed, we always say science is not finished until it is communicated. That translation is Anisha's super power, and we are excited to watch her bring her instinct for consumer centricity and brand leadership to our business as we continue to grow."

"Seed has built something rare — combining clinical rigor with a brand that makes science accessible, engaging, and part of culture," said Raghavan. "That combination is what drew me here. I'm excited to help scale this foundation and find new ways to bring more people into the world Seed has created."

About Seed Health

Seed Health is a microbiome science company pioneering clinically validated innovations for gut and whole-body health. Rooted in rigorous research and peer-reviewed studies, the company is setting new standards for efficacy, safety, and trust in the biotics category. Its flagship innovation, DS-01® Daily Synbiotic, is a pre- and probiotic studied in multiple human clinical trials — including the largest clinical trial for a probiotic on bloating and gas in healthy adults — and trusted by over two million people for its impact on gut and whole-body health. Seed's pipeline of gut-directed innovations, developed in collaboration with world-renowned researchers and clinicians, harnesses the microbiome as a driver of longevity, systemic health, and daily well-being. Grounded in the ethos that human and planetary health are interconnected, SeedLabs, the company's environmental research division, advances microbial interventions to enhance biodiversity and help restore ecosystems impacted by human activity.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Seed Health