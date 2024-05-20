Seed Health to Present New Clinical Data on 'DS-01® Daily Synbiotic' for Both Antibiotic Recovery and IBS at Digestive Disease Week 2024

The company will present the results of two clinical trials that expand the potential health impact of its flagship 24-strain probiotic and prebiotic, DS-01®

BOSTON, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seed Health will present new clinical data on its flagship innovation, DS-01® Daily Synbiotic, a 24-strain probiotic and prebiotic, at the upcoming 2024 Digestive Disease Week® (DDW) meeting. The presentations will highlight the results from two randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trials: one assessing the recovery effects of DS-01® on individuals during and following antibiotic usage, and another evaluating DS-01® in patients with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). The findings underscore Seed's mission to transform breakthrough microbiome science into clinically validated consumer health innovations.

"DS-01® was formulated to maximize genomic diversity and set an entirely new standard in probiotics," stated Zain Kassam, M.D., M.P.H, Chief Medical Officer at Seed Health. "Our latest clinical data expands DS-01®'s potential health impact, broadens its clinical use cases, and helps dispel the common perception in the medical community that all probiotics are created equal."

Dirk Gevers, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at Seed Health, added, "The findings presented at DDW highlight the rigorous biopharma approach we bring to everyday health. We evaluated digestive well-being by studying biopharmaceutical-type biomarkers, exploring possible mechanisms of action in IBS, and conducting deeper microbiome sequencing than typical probiotic trials following antibiotics."

DDW Presentation Highlights

"Effects of a multi-species synbiotic on microbiome resilience and gastrointestinal barrier function after antibiotics: A randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial."

This clinical trial evaluated the effects of DS-01® on individuals during and after antibiotic usage. Key findings include: DS-01® significantly improved short-term (25% at Day 7) and long-term (49% by Day 91) gut barrier integrity during and following broad-spectrum antibiotics. DS-01® restores baseline microbial diversity following broad-spectrum antibiotics. DS-01® significantly enriches both synbiotic and endogenous beneficial bacteria following broad-spectrum antibiotics.

"A multi-species synbiotic (DS-01) alleviates irritable bowel syndrome symptoms while boosting synbiotic consortium: A randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial."

This clinical trial assessed the impact of DS-01® in patients with Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS). Key findings include: DS-01® led to a significant and clinically meaningful improvement in abdominal pain among participants with IBS. DS-01® led to an enrichment of synbiotic and endogenous beneficial bacteria. DS-01® led to a significant increase in serotonin in IBS-M participants, a potential mechanism of action.

These presentations will detail the methodology and results from the two clinical trials which have important implications for the application of microbiome science in consumer health and well-being.

Seed's Health clinical data on DS-01® Daily Synbiotic for antibiotic recovery and IBS will be presented in the session "Prebiotics, Probiotics and Synbiotics in Health and Disease" on May 20, 2024, from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM EDT.

About Seed Health

Seed Health is a microbiome science company pioneering innovations in probiotics and living medicines to impact human and planetary health. Founded to realize the potential of the microbiome, our platform enables the translation of breakthrough science across a portfolio targeting health outcomes from infancy to aging. Our consumer innovations are commercialized under Seed ®, an award-winning, science-first brand known for clinically validated innovations in probiotics, including DS-01® Daily Synbiotic and PDS-08® Pediatric Daily Synbiotic. Our pipeline encompasses both indication-specific and preventive applications for gastrointestinal and digestive health, women's health, skin, pediatrics, brain health, metabolic function, and healthy aging. Our environmental research is conducted under SeedLabs , which was founded to advance novel bacterial interventions to enhance biodiversity and restore ecosystems impacted by human activity.

