Seed Junky Genetics Announces Exclusive Arizona Licensing Agreement with Halo Cannabis

Partnership Establishes Halo as Sole Authorized Arizona Operator, Expanding Seed Junky's Regional Licensing Model

LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seed Junky Genetics today announced an exclusive licensing agreement with Halo Cannabis, designating Halo as the company's sole authorized operator in Arizona for cultivation, processing, packaging, and statewide distribution within the state's regulated market.

The agreement advances Seed Junky's regional licensing model, through which the company partners with established operators to maintain brand consistency, quality standards, and regulatory compliance across multiple jurisdictions.

Under the terms of the agreement, Seed Junky will provide proprietary intellectual property, operational protocols, and quality assurance frameworks. Halo Cannabis will execute cultivation, production, and distribution across its Arizona infrastructure.

Advancing a Regional Licensing Strategy

Seed Junky operates through a selective licensing structure that prioritizes long-term collaboration with experienced operators capable of executing at scale while maintaining rigorous compliance standards.

Halo Cannabis was selected following a comprehensive evaluation of its cultivation infrastructure, executive leadership, regulatory compliance record, and demonstrated capacity for large-scale operations. The company's established presence across Arizona's licensed ecosystem, and its commitment to disciplined production practices were key factors in the selection.

The collaboration encompasses technical support, standardized operating procedures, and ongoing operational alignment designed to ensure product quality and brand integrity throughout the Arizona market.

"We evaluate potential partners on their operational discipline, infrastructure quality, and a demonstrated commitment to compliance," said JBeezy, Founder of Seed Junky Genetics. "Arizona represents a key market for us, and Halo provides a direct link to the state's retail landscape, backed by the operational excellence and regulatory track record that our licensing model requires."

Strengthening Market Presence in Arizona

The partnership reflects both companies' emphasis on sustainable growth through operational execution rather than rapid commercialization. By combining Seed Junky's intellectual property portfolio and brand standards with Halo's established Arizona operations, the collaboration is designed to support disciplined regional expansion and long-term value creation.

"This agreement brings together complementary strengths, including Seed Junky's proprietary genetics program and brand recognition with our operational scale and market knowledge in Arizona," said George Roop, Co-Founder of Halo Cannabis, who has been active in Arizona's regulated market since the state's early medical program. "Our team is focused on consistent execution and maintaining the quality standards that Seed Junky's customers expect."

Halo Cannabis has operated in Arizona's regulated market since the launch of the state's medical program and maintains a large-scale cultivation campus with established wholesale relationships across the state's licensed dispensary network.

About Seed Junky Genetics

Seed Junky Genetics is a cannabis intellectual property and brand licensing company with over two decades of experience in plant genetics research, cultivation methodology development, and operational collaboration across regulated markets. The company partners with select licensed operators domestically and internationally through a structured regional licensing model designed to support brand consistency, quality assurance, and long-term market growth.

About Halo Cannabis

Halo Cannabis is an Arizona-based licensed cultivation and distribution operator active in the state's regulated medical and adult-use markets. The company operates a large-scale cultivation facility and focuses on compliance-driven production practices, scalable operations, and responsible industry participation.

