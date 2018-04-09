Seed Treatment Global Market Report 2018-2022: Market to Reach $11.31 Billion Growing at a CAGR of 10.82%

DUBLIN, April 09, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Seed Treatment Market by Type, Application Technique (Coating, Dressing, Pelleting), Function (Seed Protection (Insecticides, Fungicides) and Seed Enhancement), Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The seed treatment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.82% from USD 6.76 Billion in 2017, to reach USD 11.31 Billion by 2022.
This market has been gaining prominence among farmers to improve the agricultural yield and curb excessive pesticide application. Factors such as growing demand for precision farming and increasing awareness about the environmental concerns associated with excessive pesticide use across the world are projected to drive the seed treatment market. On the other hand, factors such as the high cost of seed treatment products and the low adoption rate of technology in developing markets are expected to restrain the growth of the seed treatment market.
On the basis of crop type, the oilseeds & pulses segment is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The increasing cultivated areas under soybean, canola, and sunflower in North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe are projected to drive the application of seed treatment in these crops for their higher industrial value.
On the basis of application technique, the seed coating segment dominated the market in 2017 due to the increased adoption of this technique across the globe. Huge demand for multifunctional seed technologies and the advent of controlled-release technology in seed treatment are the factors driving the growth of seed coating.
Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the seed treatment market between 2017 and 2022. The Asia Pacific region has been experiencing significant demand for seed treatment due to the need to undertake efforts to minimize the environmental concerns associated with excessive pesticide use. There has been a positive trend in the consumption of insecticide seed treatment in countries such as Australia, China, and other developing countries of the region.
The market is dominated by key players such as Bayer (Germany), Monsanto (US), Syngenta (Switzerland), BASF (Germany), Dow AgroSciences (US), DuPont (US), FMC (US), Sumitomo Chemical (Japan), Arysta LifeScience (US), INCOTEC (Netherlands), Nufarm (Australia), UPL (India), and Germains (UK).
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Seed Treatment as a Low-Cost Crop Protection Solution
- Serves as Insurance to Seed Investments
- Reduced Risk of Exceeding MRLs
- Need for Soil Replenishment Caused by Limited Crop Rotation Practices
Restraints
- Lower Margins for Key Industrial Crops
- Government Regulations
- Existing Ban on Neonicotinoids
Opportunities
- Innovative Combination of Products
- Increased Application in High-Value Crops
Challenges
- Growing Resistance to Crop Protection Products
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Seed Treatment Market, by Type
7 Seed Treatment Market, by Application Technique
8 Seed Treatment Market, by Crop Type
9 Seed Treatment Market, by Function
10 Seed Treatment Market, by Region
11 Competitive Landscape
12 Company Profiles
- Arysta Lifescience
- BASF
- Bayer
- DOW Agrosciences
- Dupont
- FMC
- Germains
- Incotec
- Monsanto
- Nufarm
- Sumitomo Chemical
- Syngenta
- UPL
