Seedtag Appoints Brian Danzis to President North America and Lora Feinman to Head of Sales U.S. While Expanding Markets and Achieving 850% YoY Revenue Growth

Additional Promotions Across Departments Anchor a Series of Business Milestones

NEW YORK, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seedtag , the global leader in contextual advertising, announced today that Brian Danzis has been promoted to President North America and Lora Feinman to Head of Sales U.S. The strategic moves come as Seedtag experiences accelerated growth, with 250+ campaigns sold in the first quarter of 2024, 850% YoY revenue growth, and international expansion to Canada and Peru, highlighting the company's momentum and leadership in the ongoing industry transition toward contextual advertising.

Brian Danzis, formerly the Managing Director of Seedtag, has been instrumental in driving the company's growth and innovation. Before his promotion, Danzis played a pivotal role in driving revenue growth and expanding Seedtag's market presence into the U.S. His previous experience includes leadership roles at major advertising and media companies, including VideoAmp, Spotify and Videology where he was renowned for his strategic vision, ability to forge strong client relationships, and a deep understanding of digital advertising ecosystems.

Lora Feinman, who has decades of experience in Ad Tech and sales, will now take on an even greater role to continue helping the company scale client relationships across the U.S. Before joining Seedtag, Lora led the agency development team at PubMatic, where she was responsible for developing strategic partnerships at the holding company level. Earlier, Lora led client-facing teams at Xandr/ Warner Media, driving sales for integrated, addressable solutions across AT&T's linear and digital footprints.

In addition to Brian and Lora's promotions, Seedtag has recently promoted a large number of women to leadership roles, including Tina Iannacchino to VP of Publisher Partnerships North America, Staci Kapnick to Sr. Director/Head of Revenue Operations Americas, Samantha Scanlon to Head of Client Success North America and Ava Vescovi to Director of Sales Planning North America. The company also elevated Mike Villalobos to VP of Strategy and Planning North America, Jonathan Wallett to VP of East Coast Sales, and Morgan McGraw to VP of West Coast Sales.

"We are incredibly proud to appoint Brian Danzis as President of North America, where his exceptional leadership qualities and profound understanding of the advertising landscape have been invaluable to our success," said Albert Nieto Co-CEO & Co-Founder at Seedtag . "Under Brian's guidance, as well as the incredible work of all the colleagues who have been recently promoted, we are poised to accelerate our growth and continue delivering cutting-edge solutions to our clients."

The appointments follow on the heels of Seedtag's launch of Contextual Audiences and Generative AI 2.0, marking significant advancements in its product offerings. These innovations leverage state-of-the-art technology to provide advertisers with more precise targeting and AI-powered creative capabilities, setting a new standard in the industry.

"We are excited about the future of Seedtag as we continue to innovate and expand our global footprint," Feinman said. "Our recent milestones, including our remarkable revenue growth, strategic hires, and product launches, are a testament to our team's hard work and dedication."

About Seedtag

Seedtag is the leading Contextual Advertising Company that creates highly impactful and engaging digital ads within relevant premium content, powering targeting and returns for top publishers and the finest brands. The company's contextual AI, Liz, allows brands to engage with consumers within their universe of interest on a cookie-free basis.

Seedtag was founded in Madrid in 2014 by two ex-googlers who wanted to get the most out of editorial images. Today, it is a global company with more than 500 employees and a significant international presence, with offices in Spain, France, Italy, UK, Benelux, Germany, Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, Chile, UAE, Peru, Canada, US, and India.

