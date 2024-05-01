Seedtag Expands Operations to Canada

Contextual Advertising Leader Names Amanda Pui as Canadian National Sales Director

NEW YORK, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seedtag , the global leader in contextual advertising, announced today that the company had expanded its operations into Canada with the appointment of Amanda Pui as that country's National Sales Director.

In her new role, Pui will be responsible for opening the Canadian market and building brand awareness for Seedtag as global contextual leader while developing partnerships and driving revenue across Canadian agencies, brands and publishers.

"I'm extremely excited to launch a new product in the Canadian market, especially one with incredible proprietary technology, global coverage and support," Pui said. "Canadian buyers are always looking for new solutions to help them drive efficiency, ROAS and new innovations for their brands in the ever changing digital media landscape, and Seedtag's product solutions fit across all levels of the purchase funnel."

Amanda spent 12+ years in the digital media space, on the agency-side and in sales roles on both the SSP/DSP side. Most recently, she spent 6 years at Vistar Media building that company's programmatic DOOH offering in Canada. Over her tenure, she managed a team covering agency and brand-direct clients, helped scale Vistar's presence to 15 people and created a mature DOOH product in the Canadian market

"Seedtag is very proud to be investing in the Canadian media industry, hiring local Canadian media professionals and supporting Canadian publishers," said Brian Danzis, President of North America at Seedtag, "With Amanda heading our Canadian expansion, Seedtag is ideally positioned to bring a new era of privacy first, AI-enabled advertising to an important and exciting new market."

Canada has always been a privacy-first market, with limited access to third-party data and ability to scale 1:1 audiences. Seedtag's contextual targeting allows buyers to balance precision with scale across the open web, reaching audiences with the most relevant message to the content they are actively interested in. Seedtag's contextual AI, Liz, is able to look at the entire content universe from a birds eye view, to understand where a brand organically sits across the open web and find brand insights and overlap relative to its competitors.

