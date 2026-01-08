Seedtag Partners with IRIS.TV to Expand Contextual Signals for CTV Targeting

Integrated with the IRIS_ID Seedtag helps advertisers reach audiences with greater scale and clearer program-level targeting across streaming inventory

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seedtag , the global Neuro-Contextual advertising company, today announced a partnership with IRIS.TV that strengthens its Neuro-Contextual capabilities in CTV through enriched program-level content data. By integrating IRIS.TV's signals into Seedtag's proprietary AI, Liz, advertisers will have access to additional audience scale and a more complete view of campaign delivery across the TV ecosystem to further validate the effectiveness of Neuro-Contextual and the response between ads and people.

Through its industry-leading content identifier, the IRIS_ID, IRIS.TV helps address gaps in content-level metadata by providing publishers with a secure way to share AI-enriched content signals for targeting without exposing personally identifiable information (PII).

"CTV advertisers are asking for two things at once: privacy-first performance and clearer visibility into content," said Mike Villalobos, SVP Global Strategy and GTM at Seedtag. "By integrating with the IRIS_ID into Liz's neuro-contextual decisioning, we can expand scale and sharpen contextual precision while staying aligned with publisher and programmer collaboration and privacy expectations."

With IRIS.TV signals informing Seedtag's Neuro-Contextual AI, Liz, enabling her to make more granular contextual decisions around the content viewers are watching in real time, helping advertisers improve relevance and enabling more transparent reporting on where campaigns ran and how contextual strategies performed.

The Seedtag + IRIS.TV collaboration will deliver:

Additional audience scale in CTV through broader metadata coverage

More granular Neuro-Contextual targeting at the program level

Stronger insights to help buyers understand delivery across the TV ecosystem

Progress toward content transparency by reducing blind spots where metadata is missing and validating advanced targeting and curation

"Seedtag has been a trusted partner to IRIS.TV through our longstanding work with Beachfront, and we're excited to extend that collaboration as part of Seedtag's CTV offering," said Nancy Neumann Grey, SVP, Business Development, IRIS.TV . "By bringing Seedtag's Neuro-Contextual intelligence into the IRIS_ID, we're continuing our mission to provide buyers and sellers across the programmatic TV ecosystem with more precise and clearer, content-level insights."

About Seedtag

Seedtag applies advanced AI to deliver privacy-first advertising at scale. As the global leader in neuro-contextual advertising, Seedtag moves beyond traditional contextual targeting methods such as keywords and categories. Instead, Seedtag understands deeper signals of interest, intent, and emotion to create custom audiences based on a brand's objectives. Seedtag's AI agent activates this intelligence into optimized full-funnel campaigns across premium CTV, video, and open web inventory.

Founded in 2014, Seedtag is headquartered in New York City and Madrid, with a global team of 700+ professionals across EMEA, LATAM, North America, and APAC.

About IRIS.TV

IRIS.TV, a Viant Technology company, is the leading content data marketplace for streaming. We structure, connect, and activate the world's video-level data to create better viewing experiences and advertising outcomes. Our content identifier, the IRIS_ID, enables our partners to build scalable advertising solutions for contextual and brand-suitability planning, targeting, and measurement. Learn more about the IRIS_ID and the IRIS-enabled™ ecosystem of premium sellers, data partners, and ad platforms at www.iris.tv .

