NEW YORK, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seedtag , the global Neuro-Contextual advertising company, announced today the appointment of Brendan McCarthy as Chief Marketing & Communications Officer. McCarthy will oversee Seedtag's global marketing and communications strategy, supporting the company's rapid international expansion while driving the evolution of privacy-first, Neuro-Contextual advertising across the open web and CTV.

Seedtag Welcomes Brendan McCarthy as Chief Marketing & Communications Officer

McCarthy joins Seedtag following his tenure as Chief Marketing Officer at Criteo, where he helped transform the company's positioning from a single-product point solution to the leading AI-centric commerce media platform. He brings more than 20 years of strategic marketing and communications experience with Fortune 500 companies including Nielsen, Samsung and eBay, blending data, creativity and thought leadership to deliver measurable business impact.

"At Seedtag, we believe the future of advertising isn't about tracking people— it's about understanding them," said Brian Gleason, CEO of Seedtag. "Brendan brings the rare ability to turn vision into momentum and innovation into impact. As we expand Liz and our Neuro-Contextual platform globally, his leadership will help brands connect with audiences in more meaningful, measurable ways."

McCarthy will lead a global team focused on advancing the company's brand, driving demand, and aligning marketing and communications as an integrated growth engine. His appointment comes at a pivotal moment for Seedtag, following 46% year-over-year revenue growth in North America in 2025 and continued global momentum fueled by its proprietary AI platform, Liz.

"Seedtag has proven it can disrupt the status quo with a years-long track record of rapid growth in mature advertising markets," said McCarthy. "I'm confident we can accelerate that momentum by aligning our brand and global communications to drive even more value for our clients. We have a unique opportunity to lead the category as the premier AI-driven partner for brands that value both innovation and consumer trust."

About Seedtag

Seedtag is the creator of Neuro-Contextual Advertising. Applying Liz, the company's proprietary AI built on neuroscience, Seedtag decodes real-time interest, emotion, and intent to deliver relevant, privacy-first advertising across CTV, video, and the open web. Seedtag's Contextual OS makes context the foundation of modern planning, helping brands build deeper connections that drive performance, while empowering publishers to maximize the value of quality content.

Founded in 2014, Seedtag is headquartered in New York City and Madrid, with a global team of 700+ professionals across EMEA, LATAM, North America, and APAC.

