Seefried Properties Begins Construction on Two Spec Facilities in Elgin, Illinois

News provided by

Seefried Industrial Properties

25 Jul, 2023, 12:51 ET

ELGIN, Ill., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seefried Properties, a privately held real estate firm specializing in the development, leasing and management of industrial properties, recently broke ground on a new two-building speculative development in Elgin, Illinois.  Construction is now underway on the 465,360-square-foot Class A campus, which will deliver in Q3 2024.

Continue Reading
Elgin, Illinois
Elgin, Illinois

Located at the southeast corner of Madeline Road and Alft Lane in Kane County, the new project will total 464,360 square feet in two buildings, the first 320,946 square feet and the second 144,414 square feet.  Both buildings will feature pre-cast wall panel construction, clear heights ranging from 32 to 36 feet, 185' deep truck courts, 236 trailer spaces combined, ESFR fire suppression systems, and ample parking.  The project is designed with flexibility in mind, capable of servicing users ranging from 25,000 to 465,0000 square feet. The new development is located one mile south of a full four-way interchange at I90 and Randall Road, offering proximity to a population of 3.8 million within a 30-mile radius.  The project is being marketed for sale or lease by Cushman & Wakefield of Illinois.

"Seefried is extremely proud of this latest development in Chicago," said David Riefe, Senior Vice President of Seefried's Midwest region.  This development underscores Seefried's leadership and expertise in navigating more challenging market conditions to drive profitable investment opportunities.  We look forward to the successful completion of this development and we are actively pursuing additional development opportunities throughout the Midwest."  

Harris Architects is serving as the architect of record, FCL Builders is acting as the general contractor and Spaceco is the civil engineer.  Seefried would like to extend thanks to Jason West and Doug Pilcher of Cushman and Wakefield for leading leasing and marketing efforts on the project.

About Seefried Properties:
Founded in 1984 by Ferdinand Seefried, Seefried Properties is a privately held real estate firm that focuses on the development, leasing and management of industrial properties across the United States. The firm primarily focuses on development in core industrial markets and build-to-suits with tenants in core and second-tier markets. Seefried leases and manages approximately 25 million square feet for its institutional and European clients and has developed over 200 million square feet of space valued in excess of $18 billion across 100+ cities.  Based in Atlanta, the firm has regional offices in Dallas, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Phoenix.  For more information, please visit www.seefriedproperties.com.

SOURCE Seefried Industrial Properties

Also from this source

Construction Underway on 842,043 SF Facility for American Aerospace Manufacturer

Seefried Properties, Edged Energy Break Ground on New Data Center Campus in Aurora

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.