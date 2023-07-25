Seefried Properties Begins Construction on Two Spec Facilities in Elgin, Illinois

ELGIN, Ill., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seefried Properties, a privately held real estate firm specializing in the development, leasing and management of industrial properties, recently broke ground on a new two-building speculative development in Elgin, Illinois. Construction is now underway on the 465,360-square-foot Class A campus, which will deliver in Q3 2024.

Located at the southeast corner of Madeline Road and Alft Lane in Kane County, the new project will total 464,360 square feet in two buildings, the first 320,946 square feet and the second 144,414 square feet. Both buildings will feature pre-cast wall panel construction, clear heights ranging from 32 to 36 feet, 185' deep truck courts, 236 trailer spaces combined, ESFR fire suppression systems, and ample parking. The project is designed with flexibility in mind, capable of servicing users ranging from 25,000 to 465,0000 square feet. The new development is located one mile south of a full four-way interchange at I90 and Randall Road, offering proximity to a population of 3.8 million within a 30-mile radius. The project is being marketed for sale or lease by Cushman & Wakefield of Illinois.

"Seefried is extremely proud of this latest development in Chicago," said David Riefe, Senior Vice President of Seefried's Midwest region. This development underscores Seefried's leadership and expertise in navigating more challenging market conditions to drive profitable investment opportunities. We look forward to the successful completion of this development and we are actively pursuing additional development opportunities throughout the Midwest."

Harris Architects is serving as the architect of record, FCL Builders is acting as the general contractor and Spaceco is the civil engineer. Seefried would like to extend thanks to Jason West and Doug Pilcher of Cushman and Wakefield for leading leasing and marketing efforts on the project.

About Seefried Properties:

Founded in 1984 by Ferdinand Seefried, Seefried Properties is a privately held real estate firm that focuses on the development, leasing and management of industrial properties across the United States. The firm primarily focuses on development in core industrial markets and build-to-suits with tenants in core and second-tier markets. Seefried leases and manages approximately 25 million square feet for its institutional and European clients and has developed over 200 million square feet of space valued in excess of $18 billion across 100+ cities. Based in Atlanta, the firm has regional offices in Dallas, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Phoenix. For more information, please visit www.seefriedproperties.com .

