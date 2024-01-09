Seeing Machines unveils latest Guardian technology at CES 2024

-       Guardian is the company's world-leading Aftermarket Driver Monitoring System for commercial vehicles and is currently connected to 54,000 vehicles globally

-       The new version includes Drowsiness Detection with refined microsleep detection and eye-gaze tracking to protect drivers from risks associated with distracted driving   

-       New technology has been independently tested to meet the European Commissions' General Safety Regulation for Drowsiness Detection

CANBERRA, Australia, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeing Machines Limited (AIM: SEE), the advanced computer vision technology company that designs AI-powered operator monitoring systems to improve transport safety, is proud to launch Guardian Generation 3, the latest version of its Aftermarket Driver Monitoring System (DMS).

Guardian Generation 3 has been independently tested and confirmed to meet the European Commissions' General Safety Regulation for Drowsiness Detection, a requirement for all new cars, vans trucks and buses across Europe from July 2024. Guardian Generation 3 also features refined microsleep detection and eye-gaze tracking which enhances its ability to accurately detect distracted driving.

Seeing Machines has been protecting commercial transport and logistics companies with its aftermarket Guardian solution globally, with over 14 billion kilometres of recorded travel across 54,000 vehicles. The third generation Guardian hardware also delivers a range of features that leverage the Company's proven automotive-grade algorithms and precision optics to deliver premium performance in the most demanding real-world driving conditions.

As operators around the world continue to seek out reliable safety technology for their fleets, so too are commercial vehicle manufacturers. This enhanced Guardian technology offers compliance certainty for these OEMs who can now implement the technology via factory-fit or "after manufacture" and offer their customers the opportunity to buy fully compliant, road-ready vehicles.

Paul McGlone, CEO of Seeing Machines commented: "Regulation continues to drive demand for all of our DMS technology and I am very pleased to see that we have successfully launched the next generation of our Guardian solution for commercial transport and logistics companies as well as commercial vehicle manufacturers. A reliable solution that only activates when required is so important for driver adoption and continued road safety. Additionally, supporting commercial vehicle OEMs with an aftermarket (or factory fit) solution is critical to their ability to sell compliant vehicles. And, given the lower annual volume of production of these vehicles versus cars, I am delighted that Seeing Machines is able to service this new market segment profitably and continue to drive our purpose of getting people home safely."

Seeing Machines' Guardian Gen 3 will be on display for private demonstrations at CES 2024. For further information, please view our CES 2024 preview video here.

About Seeing Machines (AIM: SEE), a global company founded in 2000 and headquartered in Australia, is an industry leader in vision-based monitoring technology that enable machines to see, understand and assist people. Seeing Machines' technology portfolio of AI algorithms, embedded processing and optics, power products that need to deliver reliable real-time understanding of vehicle operators. The technology spans the critical measurement of where a driver is looking, through to classification of their cognitive state as it applies to accident risk. Reliable "driver state" measurement is the end-goal of Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS) technology. Seeing Machines develops DMS technology to drive safety for Automotive, Commercial Fleet, Off-road and Aviation. The company has offices in Australia, USA, Europe and Asia, and supplies technology solutions and services to industry leaders in each market vertical. www.seeingmachines.com

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e7tTmzZyjk4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1247670/Seeing_Machines_Logo_Logo.jpg

