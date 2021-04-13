Seek Mentor in Pandemic, Global Author/CEO Says

SALT LAKE CITY, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Identifying a mentor for perspective and guidance is a key to securing solid footing in uncertain times, according to a global author and CEO.

"One of the undisputed secrets to my success has been following advice from mentors," said Kevin Guest, author of the bestseller, All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony. "For over 20 years, Denis Waitley has been one of my mentors and dearest friends. His philosophy on winning and serving others rang true to me, and I have absorbed everything he has produced, which has taught me a tremendous amount about success."

Guest, who is also chairman and CEO of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE: USNA), a billion-dollar company operating in 24 markets worldwide, cites four steps to finding an influential mentor.

"First, identify qualities you want in a mentor, and keep your eye on someone who has accomplished that," he said. "Essentially, you want a mentor who has been down the path and excelled so they can show you the way and help you avoid pitfalls. That's what impressed me about Denis Waitley: he was successful, and he had skills that would make a better leader out of me."

Reaching out to find a suitable mentor can be intimidating but is required.

"Next seek the mentor, be courageous and actually approach the mentor to ask them," said Guest. "If they decline, you are no worse off. If they say yes, the sky is the limit on how high you can soar.

"If I had not acted on this step, I never would have connected with many influencers in my life, namely, Denis Waitley, Dr. Oz, Collin Raye and others."

With a mentor in place, share goals, career desires, strengths and vulnerabilities candidly with the mentor to help them understand and make the most of their investment. Finally, commit to follow the mentor's advice.

"When you've come this far with a mentor, following their advice only makes sense and bring good results, not just to get through the pandemic but for life," said Guest. "One example is that I wrote a book of the values that have guided my life, All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony.

"From that, I decided to donate all proceeds to feed hungry children. When we reached the million meals goal in the first year, Dr. Oz challenged me to increase that goal to two million meals. I did and many more children were fed. That's the power of mentors and influencers in your life."

Even at a local community level, Guest believes a person can make a difference by taking the key step of connecting with a willing mentor.

"Those simple steps today can help us power through the pandemic and lift each other to higher levels of accomplishment and harmony in life in a post-pandemic world," he said. "Then pay it forward, which is the best compliment to thank a mentor."

All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony is available on Amazon. All proceeds feed hungry children, with each book purchase providing 40 meals.

