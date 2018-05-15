Seek Thermal Launches Tactical Series Line with the Introduction of New Handheld Device for Law Enforcement

Thermal imaging cameras detect heat, enabling law enforcement professionals to see in complete darkness. Unlike night vision cameras, thermal imaging cameras require no ambient light and retain their clarity in any lighting condition. By helping officers quickly and efficiently clear a dark room or track a suspect, thermal cameras create an improved level of personal safety and situational awareness. Additional benefits include the ability to better investigate crime scenes, conduct search & rescue operations, and recover discarded evidence.

"The dangers faced by officers every day cannot be understated," said Tim LeBeau, of Seek Thermal. "We engineer thermal cameras that are more accessible to law enforcement professionals, making it easier and more effective for officers to do their jobs while helping keep them, and our streets, safer."

The Reveal ShieldPRO combines a high-powered thermal sensor, intuitive software and a 300-lumen flashlight into a lightweight, rugged product. Highly durable and easy to use, key features include:

320 x 240 thermal image sensor with 24° field of view

Long-range detection in any lighting condition, including complete darkness

Long-lasting rechargeable battery

Intuitive software for easy operation

The Reveal ShieldPRO retails for $799.99 USD and will be available exclusively to Law Enforcement professionals. For more information, visit: https://www.thermal.com/law-enforcement.html

About Seek Thermal

Seek Thermal engineers and manufacturers low-cost, high-resolution thermal imaging cores for commercial, consumer and IoT applications. Founded by industry pioneers who spent 40 years advancing the state of military and professional-grade thermal technologies, Seek Thermal has developed a breakthrough line of OEM thermal cores in a small, market-leading size footprint. Designed for small form factor, lightweight and low power consumption applications, Seek Thermal cores deliver high-end thermal capabilities, accuracy, and performance to enable many new applications and products. For more information, visit https://www.thermal.com (follow @SeekThermal on Instagram/Twitter).

