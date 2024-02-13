Seeking Alpha Service: Expert Opinions and Smart Investing Converge

News provided by

Research and Markets

13 Feb, 2024, 13:45 ET

DUBLIN, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Seeking Alpha Subscription: Where Expert Opinions and Smart Investing Converge for Success" database has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This subscription empowers investors to make smarter investing decisions by leveraging our stock research, fundamental analysis tools, crowdsourced debate, reliable news, and actionable market data.

The research is created by investors, for investors, and then read and debated by many investors. The stock coverage is wider than any other and includes diverse opinions on stocks so that investors can weigh the bull and bear case and make an informed decision.

The news enables investors to understand why the market and the stocks are moving or may move. Investors read the financial news to gain insight into stocks' earnings and prices and to find new and exciting opportunities.

The data places professional-caliber tools in the hands of every investor. Our Factor Grades and Quant Rating summarize each stock's characteristics, and SA analyst ratings provide a snapshot of the qualitative ratings opinions.

The community includes everyone from new investors to fund managers. By helping them to invest successfully, we help them achieve life goals such as buying their first house, sending their children to college, and securing their retirement.

Investors contribute articles to this subscription because they receive payment, exposure, the opportunity to get feedback on their ideas, and the ability to run their own subscription research business in the Investing Groups. Analysts include professional investors and individual investors.

The Pro subscription gives you:

  • Instant access to investment ideas and performance tracking from the Top 15 analysts
  • Our most comprehensive plan - designed to help you find under-the-radar opportunities
  • Get all the Premium features plus access to Top Ideas, Short Ideas, and our VIP service
  • VIP service includes the option to receive a list of top analysts to follow
  • Discover high-quality growth stocks - before they become mainstream

Key Topics Covered:

  • Analysis
  • Basic Materials
  • Biotech
  • Bonds
  • Closed-End Funds
  • Commodities
  • Communication Services

Companies Mentioned

  • Aegon Ltd.
  • Alkermes plc
  • Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.
  • Ardmore Shipping Corporation
  • Aviva plc
  • Bel Fuse Inc.
  • Blue Owl Capital Corporation
  • BrainsWay Ltd.
  • Carrefour SA
  • Celestica Inc.
  • Centene Corporation
  • Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V.
  • Crescent Capital BDC, Inc.
  • D.R. Horton, Inc.
  • Despegar.com, Corp.
  • Enel Chile S.A.
  • Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc.
  • Euroseas Ltd.
  • Everest Group, Ltd.
  • Fifth Third Bancorp
  • First Citizens BancShares, Inc.
  • GigaCloud Technology Inc.
  • Golub Capital BDC
  • Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V.
  • International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A.
  • Ituran Location and Control Ltd.
  • Li Auto Inc.
  • Liberty Energy Inc.
  • Limbach Holdings, Inc.
  • MacroGenics, Inc.
  • Orange S.A.
  • PagSeguro Digital Ltd.
  • Pampa Energia S.A.
  • Par Pacific Holdings, Inc.
  • PGT Innovations, Inc.
  • RCM Technologies, Inc.
  • Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated
  • Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
  • Scorpio Tankers Inc.
  • SilverCrest Metals Inc.
  • Spok Holdings, Inc.
  • Sterling Infrastructure, Inc.
  • StoneCo Ltd.
  • Sylvamo Corporation
  • Synchrony Financial
  • Teekay Tankers Ltd.
  • The Cigna Group
  • The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.
  • The Westaim Corporation
  • Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.
  • Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc.
  • Vistra Corp.
  • Yalla Group Limited
  • Zymeworks Inc.

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f38x2g

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]  
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Malaysia Social Commerce Intelligence Report 2024: Market is Expected to Grow by 26.1% to Reach $1.73 Billion in 2024 - Forecasts to 2029

Malaysia Social Commerce Intelligence Report 2024: Market is Expected to Grow by 26.1% to Reach $1.73 Billion in 2024 - Forecasts to 2029

The "Malaysia Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors,...
Global Wind-Assisted Propulsion Industry Research Report 2023: Riding the Wave of Innovations - The Sustainable Future of Global Logistics

Global Wind-Assisted Propulsion Industry Research Report 2023: Riding the Wave of Innovations - The Sustainable Future of Global Logistics

The "Wind-Assisted Propulsion Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Technology, Installation Type, Vessel Type, and Region - ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.