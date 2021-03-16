SeekOut Supports 2021 Talent Board Candidate Experience Awards as a Platinum Sponsor

SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Board, a non-profit organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience, today announced SeekOut , has become a Platinum sponsor for this year's 2021 Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards global benchmark research program . SeekOut is an AI-Powered Talent 360 platform that provides customers a competitive advantage in recruiting hard-to-find and diverse talent.

"Recruiting technology continues to be improved with machine learning and natural language processing, and companies will be depending on it more and more to optimize their recruiting processes and strategies," said Kevin Grossman, Talent Board president. "These new technologies definitely impact the candidate experience and SeekOut provides deep analytics and engagement capabilities that enables talent acquisition professionals today to hire qualified candidates fast. We're excited they're supporting our mission this year!"

"We are delighted to be partnering with Talent Board," said Anoop Gupta, CEO of SeekOut. "We believe that a great candidate experience starts with the recruiter going beyond the outdated resume and building a deeper understanding of the candidate. SeekOut provides talent acquisition professionals with a comprehensive 360-degree view of candidates, coupled with a powerful AI-powered talent search engine, diversity talent sourcing and analytics, and personalized messaging that humanizes the candidate experience."

SeekOut is rated #1 in diversity recruiting software by G2. If companies are trying to make strides with diversity recruitment for any role, or with untapped tech talent for digital transformation, or with talent-analytics so recruiters become talent-advisors, SeekOut invites them to learn more here .

The annual Talent Board recruiting and candidate experience benchmarking and awards program offer employers in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific (APAC); and Latin America, a risk-free and confidential opportunity to learn how an organization's candidate experience practices compare to those of their peers while obtaining anonymous feedback from their candidates. Employers will also gain insight into the latest tools and strategies for optimizing the recruiting process.

The largest study of its kind, the Talent Board benchmark research program has evaluated responses from over 1,000 global employers and 1 million job seekers since 2011. To participate and qualify, each company has to commit to a statistically significant candidate response, and the proportion of respondents not hired also had to exceed a set standard. Registration for the 2021 CandE Benchmark Research Program is now open .

Additional information about the 2021 Talent Board Candidate Experience Awards Benchmark Research Program can be accessed here .

About SeekOut

SeekOut was founded in 2017 by top engineers and researchers from Microsoft with deep experience in search engines, messaging, machine learning/AI and natural language processing. The founders collectively hold over 200 issued US patents. With best-in-class technology and breakthrough innovation, SeekOut pushes the boundaries of what's possible with talent discovery, analytics, and engagement. SeekOut's trusted AI-powered talent search engine enables Talent Acquisition teams to understand any talent pool and quickly find and engage the talent they need -- with a focus on diversity, technical expertise, and other hard-to-find skillsets. We are driven by a mission to provide customers an AI-Powered platform for enterprise talent optimization, ensuring each employee and hire is contributing maximally to company growth and their personal growth. 6 out of the 10 most highly valued companies in the US leverage SeekOut for their talent needs. For more information, visit www.seekout.com

About Talent Board

Founded in 2011, Talent Board and the Candidate Experience Awards is the first non-profit research organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience. Talent Board delivers annual recruiting and hiring industry benchmark research that highlights accountability, fairness and the business impact of candidate experience. More information can be found at https://www.thetalentboard.org .

