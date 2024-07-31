Seekr Achieves "Awardable" Vendor Status for Department of Defense's Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

VIENNA, Va., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seekr has achieved "Awardable" status as a vendor through the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office's (CDAO) Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace, which serves over 1,700 government customers and 5,800 industry partners. SeekrFlow, a next generation AI platform for enterprises to build and run trusted AI applications, is now available for procurement from customers within the Department of Defense (DoD) to develop mission-critical AI applications with their preferred AI compute infrastructure.

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is the premier offering of Tradewinds, the DoD's suite of tools and services designed to accelerate the procurement and adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), data, and analytics capabilities.

Government buyers now have access to SeekrFlow, which can transform base AI models into solutions powered by internal data, and deploy workloads cost effectively in a commercial cloud, government cloud, or on-premise AI appliance.

SeekrFlow overcomes the accuracy and bias issues that plague foundation models. Seekr's patented technologies scan and score information for quality, in turn providing a vast database of vetted training data to create trusted AI models that the defense sector can apply to a wide variety of use cases, including:

Servicing customers with intelligent chatbots and personalized recommendations

Discovering hidden intelligence within an agency's data

Detecting all forms of government agency fraud

Detecting and monitoring emerging risks and events

Detecting pervasive and emerging narratives in media coverage

Predicting cybersecurity patterns

Automating content creation for agency-specific policies and regulations

"Today's foundation models are constructed using popular yet unverified data, which raises concerns about their trustworthiness. The SeekrFlow end-to-end AI development platform allows users to build domain specific and trustworthy LLMs. Our customers can understand why a model is behaving the way that it is and can contest a model's results to continuously reduce bias and improve model accuracy," said Derek Britton, Vice President of Government Solutions at Seekr. "The Government demands the safe, secure, and trustworthy development and use of AI. With SeekrFlow now on the CDAO's Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace, government customers have access to just that."

In April 2024, Seekr announced a multi-year collaboration with Intel to accelerate the adoption of responsible enterprise AI by combining Seekr's trusted AI models and tools with Intel's cost-effective and readily available compute.

To learn more about Seekr and its enterprise AI development platform, SeekrFlow, visit www.seekr.com.

About Seekr

Seekr is a privately held artificial intelligence company that fuels innovation and unlocks productivity for businesses of all industries through responsible and explainable AI solutions. Seekr offers a complete, end-to-end AI and data platform with comprehensive content scoring capabilities and a toolset to build principle-aligned large language models. Seekr models are optimized for a wide variety of enterprise use cases to run on all leading cloud and hardware providers.

About Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is a digital repository of post-competition, readily awardable pitch videos that address the Department of Defense's most significant challenges in the AI, ML, data, and analytics space. All awardable solutions have been assessed through complex scoring rubrics and competitive procedures and are available to Government customers with Marketplace account. Government customers can create an account at www.tradewindai.com. Tradewinds is housed in the DoD's Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office.

Media Inquiries:

[email protected]

SOURCE Seekr Technologies