Seekr Appoints Ex-Palantir Executive Lloyd Cope as Chief Revenue Officer to Drive Global Growth

RESTON, Va., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Seekr Technologies, the trusted AI company, today announced the appointment of Lloyd Cope as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Cope brings over two decades of sales and leadership experience across mission-critical enterprise and defense environments and will lead Seekr in its next phase of strategic growth and global go-to-market execution. He is an expert and contract specialist in commercial enterprise, defense and intelligence, national security, and space sectors. His arrival reinforces Seekr's position as a leader in governent-grade AI infrastructure and explainable AI that distinguishes Seekr across critical markets.

Cope joins Seekr from Altana AI, where he served as managing director and global defense head, and previously held leadership roles at Palantir Technologies, including as U.S. commercial leader and head of the commercial defense industrial business. He has also held senior positions at Hitachi and Cloudera where he built, scaled, and led high-performance go-to-market organizations.

Building on Seekr's recent funding round led by AMD Ventures and Danu Venture Group, Cope will leverage his deep experience in AI and forward deployment to shape strategic vision, drive global sales, marketing, and go-to-market execution, and lead high-impact revenue growth initiatives.

"Lloyd has developed an incredible reputation in our industry for aligning commercial and defense initiatives, bridging technology innovation with forward deployed technology solutions and operational execution for global customers," said Rob Clark, president of Seekr. "With extensive experience in AI and data governance and a proven ability to collaborate closely with customers, he is the ideal leader to guide Seekr's growth trajectory and advance our mission to deliver trusted, explainable AI across critical infrastructure and government markets."

"In the government and defense sectors, mission-based AI requires decision-making that can have life-or-death impacts. The demand for data with provenance, lineage, and trust has never been greater, yet challenges continue to create barriers for success," Cope said. "Seekr is uniquely positioned as the solution to these challenges and delivers accurate, explainable AI to sectors that require these capabilities. I look forward to leveraging my expertise and industry connections to accelerate this mission."

Beyond his professional achievements, Cope is a U.S. Congressional and Department of Defense fellow. He is based in Seekr's Reston, Virginia office and will report directly to President Rob Clark.

About Seekr

Seekr is a privately held Artificial Intelligence (AI) company that provides secure, trusted, and explainable AI software and hardware solutions for mission-critical environments. Seekr helps government agencies build, operate and govern mission-ready Large Language Models (LLMs), Visual Language Models (VLMs), and Agentic AI solutions powered by their data.

Built with the unified SeekrFlow™ Enterprise AI Platform, Seekr's purpose-fit and configurable AI solutions span cybersecurity, remote sensing, intelligence analysis, contested logistics, and more. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Seekr is an AMD Ventures portfolio company. Seekr is employed across the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, and other defense and intelligence agencies, and SeekrFlow™ is awardable in the Chief Digital and AI Office (CDAO) Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace.

