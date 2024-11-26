Seekr Recognized for 'AI You Can Trust' in Report Featuring Leading AI Vendors Including OpenAI, Anthropic, Cohere, and More

VIENNA, Va., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seekr®, the trusted AI company, today announced its recognition alongside AI industry leaders in GAI Insights' Q4 2024 'Corporate Buyers' Guide to Enterprise Intelligence Applications. With this inclusion, Seekr solidifies its position as a key vendor in the fast-evolving GenAI landscape.

Seekr Joins AI Leaders Featured in GAI Insights' ‘Corporate Buyers’ Guide to Enterprise Intelligence Applications

The GAI Insights guide highlights vendors leading the way in providing GenAI solutions to the enterprise. The report reviews 29 key vendors, including Seekr, OpenAI, Amazon, Cohere, Microsoft, Anthropic, and others, to equip AI buyers with the foundational knowledge needed to create and refine a purchasing shortlist.

Seekr is recognized for building "AI You Can Trust" by reducing errors and biases in foundation models and leveraging agentic AI to simplify the creation of trusted, domain-specific models for enterprise AI applications. The report highlights Seekr for its competitive advantages in the following areas:

Trusted, Explainable AI: Improves model accuracy by an average of threefold, fulfilling the market's demand for trustworthy AI models that avoid hallucinations and misinformation.

Improves model accuracy by an average of threefold, fulfilling the market's demand for trustworthy AI models that avoid hallucinations and misinformation. Secure, Cost-Effective Model Training: Uses agentic AI to lower data preparation costs while enhancing security through a reliable AI system for fine-tuning AI models using business-specific data. Beneficial for enterprises and governments that require AI tools with data sovereignty, privacy, and security controls.

Uses agentic AI to lower data preparation costs while enhancing security through a reliable AI system for fine-tuning AI models using business-specific data. Beneficial for enterprises and governments that require AI tools with data sovereignty, privacy, and security controls. Simplified AI Deployment: Eliminates cost and complexity through its end-to-end platform and no-code interface. Support for all leading cloud and hardware enables enterprises to run wherever their data resides.

"Many enterprise leaders today are overwhelmed by the cost, complexity, and hallucinations that stall their AI projects," said Seekr President and CTO Rob Clark. "Seekr's inclusion in GAI Insights' Buyers' Guide reflects our commitment to providing enterprises with AI solutions that are both simple and reliable, so they can achieve a return on investment faster."

"Seekr provides a holistic AI platform designed for reliability, security, and ease of use. It ensures dependable AI performance with safeguards against inaccuracies, meeting the needs of organizations requiring strict data governance," said GAI Insights co-founder and CEO Paul Baier. "With an intuitive interface and all-in-one design, it simplifies deployment processes, enabling flexibility across various cloud and hardware infrastructures without added complexity."

To learn more about Seekr and its trusted AI platform, visit www.seekr.com.

To access the full GAI Insight's Corporate Buyers' Guide to Enterprise Intelligence Applications and LLMs, visit https://hubs.ly/Q02YwGGs0.

About Seekr

Seekr is a privately held artificial intelligence company that fuels innovation and unlocks productivity for businesses of all industries through responsible and explainable AI solutions. Seekr offers a complete, end-to-end AI and data platform with comprehensive content-scoring capabilities and a toolset to build principle-aligned large language models. Seekr models are optimized for various enterprise use cases and run on all leading cloud and hardware providers.

About GAI Insights:

GAI Insights is the leading source of independent research and analysis for enterprise AI. With a singular focus on GenAI and AI our AI analysts deliver trusted insights and proven best practices. Learn more at gaiinsights.com.

