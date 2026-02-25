Seekr Launches Beta Program for the First Dual-Use Geospatial Reasoning Engine with Industry Leaders

SeekrGeo provides advanced geospatial intelligence to enterprises and government agencies, accelerating actionable insights with launch partner Wyvern to deliver hyperspectral imaging capabilities.

RESTON, Va., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seekr, the trusted AI company, today announced the launch of the geospatial reasoning engine, including a comprehensive licensing agreement with Wyvern, as the inaugural data partner in hyperspectral imaging.

This alliance accelerates enterprise access to scalable, high-resolution hyperspectral imaging powered by AI-driven analysis that can reason, detect changes over time, and identify meaningful patterns in activity for both national security and commercial use cases including wildland fire management, supply chain intelligence, and countless other actionable VLM-based insights.

As geospatial intelligence (GEOINT) grows to a projected $63B market by 2030 , the gap between data availability and usable intelligence continues to widen. Bringing together Wyvern data and Seekr technology fills the gap in the market, giving enterprises and government customers a way to both access multimodal hyperspectral data, and synthesize intelligence and actionable insights with SeekrGeo's Remote Sensing Foundation Model built for multimodal understanding, contextual reasoning, and autonomous analysis.

"Our first SeekrGeo customers required the use of Hyperspectral imaging to solve the most complex recognition problems. We recognized Wyvern for their best-in-class Hyperspectral LEO constellation and are very pleased to be working with them." says Rob Clark, Seekr President.

"The biggest barrier to hyperspectral adoption has never been the data, it's been the difficulty of turning that data into applications," said Chris Robson, Co-Founder and CEO of Wyvern. "Seekr's geospatial foundation model changes the equation entirely. Instead of needing months of specialized development work, our customers will be able to build new applications in a fraction of the time at scale."

To learn more about SeekrGeo, visit: https://www.seekr.com/seekrgeo/ .

About Seekr:

Seekr is a leader in explainable, trustworthy artificial intelligence built for mission–critical decisions in enterprises, government, and regulated industries. The company provides secure, auditable AI solutions for sectors where transparency, accuracy, and compliance are paramount. SeekrFlow, the proprietary end–to–end AI platform, enables organizations to build, govern and deploy domain–specific large language models and AI agents on their own data across cloud, on–premises, and edge environments.

About Wyvern:

Wyvern, an Edmonton-based space data company, is revolutionizing Earth observation with cutting-edge hyperspectral imagery. Their Dragonette constellation delivers the highest-resolution commercial hyperspectral data from space, powering mission-critical applications in defence, wildfire prevention, environmental monitoring, and resource management. By revealing the unseen chemical and material signatures of our planet, Wyvern enables decision-makers to act faster, smarter, and more sustainably: creating a Better Earth, From Space. Learn more at wyvern.space

