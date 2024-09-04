Seekr Launches Self-Service AI Enterprise Platform to Accelerate Time to Market

SeekrFlow simplifies and streamlines the path to achieve ROI from AI

VIENNA, Va., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seekr today announced the launch of SeekrFlow, as a complete end-to-end AI platform for training, validating, deploying, and scaling trusted enterprise AI applications through an intuitive and simple to use web user interface (UI).

SeekrFlow features and benefits include:

SeekrFlow: the simple way to build and run trusted AI

A simple UI to build a production-grade LLM in 30 minutes or less, ready to validate and deploy.

Principle Alignment, an intelligent agent that simplifies the process of aligning AI models to domain-specific knowledge, such as company polices, industry regulations or brand guidelines.

This feature enhances the accuracy and relevance of base model responses by 3x and 6x respectively, at 90% reduced cost compared traditional data preparation methods.

This feature enhances the accuracy and relevance of base model responses by 3x and 6x respectively, at 90% reduced cost compared traditional data preparation methods. Low cost, usage-based pricing model and compute optimization, with up to a 50% price advantage on model inference, compared to peers.

Hallucination detection through Seekr's confidence scoring down to the token level.

Automated Deployment to launch models in five clicks, reduce errors, and monitor production health and performance in a visual real-time dashboard built exclusively for the UI.

"Many enterprise AI projects today have been stalled due to complexity, cost, and hallucinations," said Seekr President and CTO Rob Clark. "SeekrFlow addresses all of those concerns, and by being platform and hardware agnostic, makes it available no matter where the customer runs AI or where their data resides."

Enterprises can access SeekrFlow on any platform or hardware, but thanks to Seekr's multi-year collaboration with Intel , customers can now deploy trusted AI with Seekr at a superior price-performance running on the Intel Tiber Developer Cloud.

To learn more about how you can now build, validate, and run trusted AI with SeekrFlow, please visit Seekr.com/seekr-flow.

About Seekr

Seekr is a privately held artificial intelligence company that fuels innovation and unlocks productivity for businesses of all industries through responsible and explainable AI solutions. Seekr offers a complete, end-to-end AI and data platform with comprehensive content-scoring capabilities and a toolset to build principle-aligned large language models. Seekr models are optimized for various enterprise use cases and run on all leading cloud and hardware providers.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Seekr Technologies