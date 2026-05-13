Seekr Named to the 2026 CB Insights' List of the 100 Most Innovative Artificial Intelligence Startups

Seekr recognized for explainable, defensible AI built for enterprises and government agencies operating in regulated and mission-critical environments

NEW YORK, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Insights recently named Seekr to its tenth annual AI 100, showcasing the 100 most promising private artificial intelligence companies in the world.

"The 2026 AI 100 identifies emerging, high-momentum startups worth watching in an increasingly crowded market," said Adya Pandey, AI Analyst at CB Insights. "This year's cohort spans autonomous security operations, humanoid robots, and domain-specific AI for healthcare and financial services, and what unites them is proof of real traction outside a demo environment."

Seekr recognized for explainable, defensible AI built for enterprises and government agencies operating in regulated and mission-critical environments

"Enterprise and government leaders need AI they can audit, explain, and defend. Accuracy, explainability, and governance have to be architectural, built into the platform from the model layer right through to model behavior," said Rob Clark, President of Seekr. "Being recognized among the most innovative AI companies in the world reflects what our customers value most and where the market is heading – and we're honored to be recognized."

The list primarily includes emerging early-stage startups driving innovation across AI. Our research team picked winning companies based on CB Insights datasets, including deal activity, industry partnerships, team strength, investor strength, employee headcount, and proprietary Commercial Maturity and Mosaic scores. We also dug into Analyst Briefings submitted directly to us by startups.

Trust in an AI system means knowing it will do exactly what you intend — and being able to prove it at every step. That requires a discipline at every stage: orchestration to control what the system does, observability to see what it did, explainability to understand why, contestability to act on it, and evaluations to verify it worked. Seekr's work is about more than just AI capabilities – it's about what standard AI can be held to. SeekrFlow, the company's full-stack AI operating system, gives enterprises and government agencies the architecture to build, validate, govern, and deploy domain-specific large language models, vision language models, and AI agents on their own data — across cloud, on-premises, edge, and sovereign deployments. Built into the architecture are the tools to test, score, and govern every model for bias, accuracy, reliability, and mission risk. Built that way, trust isn't a claim Seekr makes about its AI. It's what its customers get from it: AI they can stand behind — in front of a regulator, a board, or a mission owner.

Quick facts on the 2026 AI 100:

$10.9B in equity funding raised over time, including more than $2B in 2026 so far (as of 4/27/2026).

A fifth of the companies are from outside the United States, across 9 countries on 4 continents.

190+ business relationships since 2024, including with industry leaders like Google, Nvidia, and Databricks.

About CB Insights

CB Insights is the leading provider of AI for market intelligence. The company aggregates, validates, and analyzes hard-to-find private and public company data. Its powerful AI tells users what it all means to them personally. The world's smartest companies rely on CB Insights to focus on the right markets, stay ahead of competitors, and identify the right targets for sales, partnership, or acquisition. Visit www.cbinsights.com for more information.

Contact:

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About Seekr

Seekr is the leader in explainable, defensible AI built for critical decisions in environments that demand accuracy and accountability. Seekr's technology and products help enterprises and government agencies deploy domain-specific large language models (LLMs), vision language models (VLMs) that understand the physical world, and AI agents trained on their own data – across any infrastructure, including sovereign deployments. Backed by robust verification and validation tools that surface the provenance and intent behind every model decision, Seekr delivers AI that organizations can audit and defend across all modalities. Learn more at seekr.com.

CONTACT:

[email protected]

SOURCE Seekr Technologies