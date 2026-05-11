Seekr Names Colby Proffitt Chief Marketing Officer as Trusted AI Goes Mainstream

Award-winning B2B & B2G marketing executive joins Seekr to scale its dual-use go-to-market motion across enterprise and government — ahead of a wave of customer, partner, and product milestones.

RESTON, Va., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seekr, the leader in trusted AI, today announced the appointment of Colby Proffitt as Chief Marketing Officer. Named the 2024 Startup CMO of the Year, and recognized as a top GTM executive in the DMV, Proffitt joins Seekr at the height of a career defined by a recurring pattern: stepping into companies where the technology is real, the market is moving rapidly, and the moment is now — and establishing the category, the pipeline, and the narrative the market comes to repeat.

Proffitt's appointment comes as the AI conversation shifts from speed to substance. Federal agencies are operating under OMB M-25-21 mandates that require explainability and audit trails for high-impact AI. The EU AI Act's commercial compliance deadline is months away. And in the enterprise, leaders are increasingly choosing the AI they can audit and defend in front of regulators, customers, and their own boards — not the ones with the biggest model or the loudest demo. Seekr was built for this moment, and is scaling its leadership team to meet it.

A builder by instinct and a storyteller by craft, Proffitt has spent nearly two decades at the intersection of mission-critical technology, cyber, critical infrastructure, and dual-use markets — building marketing engines for emerging categories across commercial enterprise and federal government, founder-led startup to publicly-traded company. He operates across the full marketing stack, from brand narrative to demand and revenue accountability, with a conviction that great marketing leads with a compelling story — meeting buyers who demand proof, not promises, and turning complex technology into a decision worth defending.

"Marketing is one of the most consequential investments a company can make at this stage, and the bar for the role is exceptionally high," said Rob Clark, President of Seekr. "Colby is the right leader for this moment. He's marketed to the most discerning buyers in government and enterprise and he understands that our job isn't to declare that AI matters — it's to help our customers act with confidence on AI that has earned the trust they place in it."

"Seekr has every element of a remarkable story already — patented technology that uniquely solves real problems, proven leadership, serious investor backing, and a customer base that trusts us with the decisions that can't be wrong," said Proffitt. "The market is ready. The opportunity for trusted, explainable AI is expanding by the day — the ceiling for what Seekr becomes is extraordinarily high, and I'm here to raise it even higher."

Proffitt joins Seekr at a moment of compounding momentum. CB Insights recently named Seekr to the 2026 AI 100 with a Mosaic score in the top 1% of all private AI companies assessed for growth momentum, financial strength, industry health, and management strength. The U.S. Army selected Seekr for Missile Defense Cyber Resilience through the Combat Capabilities Development Command Aviation & Missile Center. Seekr launched SeekrGuard, an AI evaluation product supporting compliance with the President's AI Action Plan, and SeekrGeo, a dual-use geospatial reasoning engine. Strategic partnerships with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, GDIT, MTN Digital Infrastructure, and London-based Arcas Agentic have extended Seekr's enterprise, federal, and international footprint ahead of EU AI Act enforcement. Proffitt's appointment caps a year of leadership scaling that includes a new Chief Revenue Officer, Chief People Officer, and VP for Army & SOCOM Programs. Additional customer, partner, and product announcements are expected in the coming weeks.

About Seekr

Seekr is the leader in explainable, defensible AI built for environments where accuracy and accountability are non-negotiable. Seekr's platform helps enterprises and government agencies deploy domain-specific large language models, vision language models that understand the physical world, and AI agents trained on their own data — across any infrastructure, including edge, on-prem, and sovereign deployments. With built-in tools to surface the reasoning and provenance behind every model decision, Seekr delivers AI that organizations can audit, defend, and scale across the moments that matter most. Learn more at seekr.com.

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SOURCE Seekr Technologies