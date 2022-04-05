Seekr Technologies Selected by Supreme Golf to Power Its News Search Experience

The partnership provides curated golf information for Supreme Golf's audience

VIENNA, Va., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seekr Technologies Inc., an internet technology company, announced today that it was selected by Supreme Golf, the world's largest provider of tee times, to power its news search and content experience. The partnership includes a customized content hub that curates the latest golf articles and a weekly e-newsletter, on a cobranded Supreme Golf website.

The experience is fueled by Seekr, a search engine powered by proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology offering objective results. This partnership will help drive engagement with the Supreme Golf audience while enabling them to evaluate the quality of the news, from golf to politics, to help them make informed decisions about what they consume, share and trust online.

The custom site not only delivers the latest golf information but also integrates with Supreme Golf's tee time widget so golf enthusiasts can book their tee time directly. The weekly e-newsletter will highlight golf's trending topics. As the partnership continues, the two companies will work together to fully integrate the new experience into the Supreme Golf website. In addition, the site will soon incorporate golf advertisers.

"Great content on topics your consumers are passionate about is a surefire way to fuel engagement. Unfortunately, many companies do not have the capability to easily find and compile this information," said Pat Condo, CEO of Seekr. "That is where Seekr helps. Not only can we create a news hub for a particular sector, but we enable our partners to put the power in their audiences' hands – giving them the tools to evaluate the content for themselves."

Jonathan Wride, CEO of Supreme Golf said, "As with any global sport that features world-renowned celebrity athletes, discerning clickbait articles from quality reporting can be challenging. We wanted to make sure our audience of golf enthusiasts could get access to quality content about a sport they love. Through our partnership with Seekr, we make it easy for our customers to get the most up-to-date and reliable golf news."

Seekr is a privately held internet technology company that prioritizes transparency and empowers user choice and control by streamlining access to reliable information. Current services include an independent search engine powered by AI technology, which evaluates information and presents a Seekr Score and Political Lean Indicator. Seekr is committed to giving everyone access to technology that makes it easy to find trustworthy content in context.

Supreme Golf, in association with CBS Sports, offers the world's most extensive inventory of golf tee times, providing golfers the ability to search and book over 16 million tee times at more than 12,000 golf courses in 41 countries. Supreme Golf's booking sites include Supreme Golf, Golf Book, Barstool Golf Time, Golf Digest, and CBS Sports.

