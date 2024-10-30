Seemplicity Announces Next Evolution of RemOps Platform with AI-Powered Capabilities

Seemplicity transforms vulnerability management with AI-driven, tailored remediation plans, helping teams reduce risk faster and more efficiently.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seemplicity , the industry's leading Remediation Operations (RemOps) platform provider, today announced the next generation of its flagship product, the Seemplicity Platform. These updates further solidify the company's commitment to reshaping the vulnerability and exposure management landscape.

The Seemplicity platform enables security, development and operations teams to resolve risks faster by focusing on what matters most. That platform consolidates vulnerability and exposure data from multiple security testing tools into a unified backlog and adds business context to drive automated remediation workflows and tailored remediation plans. Comprehensive visibility, customizable workflows, and seamless integration with existing ecosystems allow organizations to scale remediation operations and improve security resilience.

The latest release, powered by Seemplicity's innovative RemOps AI Engine, enhances the platform's ability to consolidate findings and streamline remediation workflows. Development and Operations teams now benefit from guidance provided by Large Language Models (LLMs) with vulnerability remediation expertise, helping them work more efficiently.

The RemOps AI Engine delivers expert, context-aware insights directly within the user interface. Remediation teams can access actionable insights and regenerate responses for additional clarity when needed. These enhancements simplify the remediation process, reduce friction, and speed up issue resolution.

The combination of those AI-driven insights and the RemOps Data Fabric—which consolidates, normalizes, and deduplicates data from various security testing and scanning tools—further strengthens Seemplicity's ability to help teams transition from managing thousands of findings to implementing a manageable set of fixes.

The RemOps AI Engine and RemOps Data Fabric capabilities are now available to users who opt-in. Key benefits of the platform enhancements include:

Concise Summary of Findings: Clear, comprehensive overviews of grouped findings help teams quickly and fully understand issues, enabling faster decision-making.

Clear, comprehensive overviews of grouped findings help teams quickly and fully understand issues, enabling faster decision-making. Optimized, Actionable Remediation Guidance: Practical, easy-to-follow action plans provide the most effective ways to resolve vulnerabilities.

Practical, easy-to-follow action plans provide the most effective ways to resolve vulnerabilities. Continuous Improvement: The AI engine evolves over time, offering increasingly accurate recommendations tailored to the organization's environment.

"This release is a significant step in our journey to transform how organizations continuously reduce their threat exposure," said Ravid Circus, Chief Product Officer of Seemplicity. "We're not just identifying and prioritizing issues; we're equipping teams with the precise, actionable context they need to take the most impactful steps toward reducing risk."

About Seemplicity

Seemplicity revolutionizes vulnerability and exposure management with its AI-powered Remediation Operations (RemOps) platform. By automating and streamlining remediation processes, Seemplicity consolidates findings, accelerates risk reduction, and delivers tailored remediation plans for security, IT, and DevOps teams. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies, the platform enables organizations to enhance operational resilience and build scalable security programs. For more information, visit www.seemplicity.io .

