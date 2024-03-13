Seemplicity Announces Record Momentum And Growth

Annual Recurring Revenue growth of 500 percent underscores unprecedented year of record-breaking growth for vulnerability remediation leader

SAN FRANCISCO, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seemplicity today announced the company achieved significant milestones in revenue growth, product innovation, and industry recognition in addition to expanding its sales and marketing team to further accelerate growth.

In the last 12 months, Seemplicity achieved 500 percent Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth, the highest in the company's history. The company also grew its customer roster by 127 percent, with the addition of leading companies Paramount, SoFi, Graphic Packaging International, and Fiverr.

"The momentum we've generated is a direct reflection of our market leadership as the de-facto Remediation Operations platform," said Yoran Sirkis, CEO, Seemplicity. "This last year was a marquee period for us, and this is just the beginning. In 2024, we are doubling down on our commitment to our customers by continuing to innovate on our platform to meet their evolving security needs."

Additional business highlights:

Launched Key Product Innovations. Seemplicity significantly expanded its market-leading platform to include features that unlock a number of added benefits:



Accelerated Time-to-Value: Streamline product deployment by making intelligent workflow suggestions based on analysis of risk and vulnerability findings.



Workflow Intelligence: Automate workflows to make dynamic decisions using business context, risk priority and exploitability, and custom criteria.



Unified Posture Management: Achieve a unified view of security posture, by asset, across the entire organization.





Industry Research and Leadership. Seemplicity released a number key research reports including:



SANS 2023 DevSecOps Survey . Report offering insights on building trusted relationships and improving communications across security, development and operations teams.



The 2023 State of Risk Reduction: A Need for Speed . Report offers insight into how security professionals handle remediation operations from discovery to resolution.



ESG Whitepaper: Staying Ahead of Risk and Exposure Using a Remediation Operations Platform . Seemplicity collaborated with TechTarget's Enterprise Research Strategy Group (ESG) on a whitepaper exploring the role of Remediation Operations platform.





Partnerships and Channel Growth. Seemplicity expanded its partner program to include new reseller, system integration (SI) and MSSP collaborators. The company also expanded its integration ecosystem with the addition of new technology providers, including Wiz and Orca.





Received Key Industry Recognitions. Seemplicity was recognized as a Gartner Cool Vendor for the Modern Security Operations Center





Seemplicity was recognized as a Strengthened Executive Bench. Seemplicity welcomed industry veterans Tomer Yanovich as VP, Product; Einat Binyamini Gal-On as VP, Customer Services; and Raphael Reich as VP, Marketing to help fuel the company's next stage of growth.

About Seemplicity

Seemplicity is revolutionizing the way security teams drive and scale risk reduction efforts across organizations by orchestrating, automating, and consolidating all remediation activities into one workspace. As the first Remediation Operations platform created for modern security teams, Seemplicity transforms the remediation process into a streamlined and collaborative effort that can easily be utilized by developers, DevOps, cloud, and IT across the organization, helping them achieve complete operational resilience and establish a truly scalable security program. Seemplicity was founded in 2020 by cybersecurity veterans Yoran Sirkis, Ravid Circus, and Rotem Cohen Gadol, and its customers include Fortune 500 and publicly traded companies. For more information visit www.seemplicity.io

