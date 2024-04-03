Seemplicity Partners with Orca Security to Accelerate Cloud Security Remediation Operations

Joint customers can now streamline risk reduction by automating the collection, consolidation and prioritization of security findings

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seemplicity Security , the first risk reduction and productivity platform for modern security teams, today announced a technology partnership with Orca Security to transform how organizations respond to and remediate cloud security risks and vulnerabilities. Through this partnership security, CloudOps and DevOps teams can accelerate response and remediation times, increase efficiency, and improve their cloud security posture with end-to-end workflow automation for critical AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud security risk findings.

"As cloud adoption continues to grow, security teams become increasingly inundated with findings, making managing effective, scalable cloud remediation operations a near-impossible task," said Yoran Sirkis, CEO and co-founder, Seemplicity. "The challenges are compounded by ad-hoc processes, unclear remediation responsibilities, and difficulties in tracking and reporting progress, which ultimately lead to numerous cloud misconfigurations and other unresolved risks. Our API-level integration with The Orca Platform directly addresses these issues, offering customers a way to expedite their security remediation operations across cloud, code, and infrastructure."

The combined capabilities of Orca Security's cutting-edge cloud visibility and security platform and Seemplicity's innovative approach to remediation operations management allows organizations to address a broader range of cloud security risks with greater speed and precision. This comprehensive solution offers unparalleled improvements to organizations' cloud security postures, making it easier than ever to manage and mitigate security alerts in today's fast-paced cloud environments.

Benefits of the Orca Security and Seemplicity integration include:

Accelerated time to remediation;

Increased security, ops and development efficiency;

Improved cross-team communication and collaboration.

"The continuous growth in cloud services is driving unprecedented demand for strong security measures that match the speed and agility of cloud computing," said Raf Chiodo, CRO, Orca Security. "Security and DevOps teams must work in harmony to swiftly and accurately address cloud security alerts, a task that has traditionally been complex and time-consuming. The partnership between Orca and Seemplicity is a testament to our shared commitment to providing security and DevOps teams with the tools they need to succeed in the cloud era."

About Seemplicity

Seemplicity is revolutionizing the way security teams drive and scale risk reduction efforts across organizations by orchestrating, automating, and consolidating all remediation operations activities into one workspace. As the first productivity workflow platform created for modern vulnerability management teams, Seemplicity transforms the remediation operations process into a streamlined and collaborative effort that can easily be utilized by developers, DevOps, and IT across the organization, helping them achieve complete operational resilience and establish a truly scalable security program. Seemplicity was founded in 2020 by cybersecurity veterans Yoran Sirkis, Ravid Circus, and Rotem Cohen Gadol, and its customers include Fortune 500 and publicly traded companies. For more information visit www.seemplicity.io

About Orca Security

Orca Security is the pioneer of agentless cloud security that is trusted by hundreds of enterprises globally. Orca makes cloud security possible for enterprises moving to and scaling in the cloud with its patented SideScanning™ technology and Unified Data Model. The Orca Cloud Security Platform delivers the world's most comprehensive coverage and visibility of all risks across the cloud. With continuous first-to-market innovations and expertise, the Orca Platform ensures security teams quickly identify and remediate risks to keep their businesses secure. Connect your first account in minutes: https://orca.security or take the free cloud risk assessment .

SOURCE Seemplicity