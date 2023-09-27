Seemplicity Named a 2023 Gartner® Cool Vendor for the Modern Security Operations Center

Seemplicity believes the report validates that there is a critical need for a Remediation Operations platform that orchestrates, automates, and consolidates all remediation activities into one workspace.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TE -- Seemplicity Security today announced it has been named a Cool Vendor for the Modern Security Operations Center by Gartner, a company that delivers actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams.

The research by Gartner notes that "Security and risk management leaders are struggling to protect and defend their data and systems against an increasing volume of attackers, and across an increasing number of environments. Organizations must have a foundational set of security operations functions, but those that want to avoid security failures must be willing to adapt their people and processes, and experiment with new technologies and service approaches."

Seemplicity Security empowers organizations to automate, scale and track their remediation operations to accelerate MTTR, improve security posture, and report on progress toward goals. The Seemplicity Remediation Operations platform is a SaaS application destined to be the leading productivity platform for exposure and vulnerability management teams.

"Enterprise security teams manage an overwhelming number of findings from an ever-growing security testing tech stack, making efficient risk and vulnerability remediation a near-impossible task," said Yoran Sirkis, CEO and co-founder, Seemplicity. "Ad-hoc processes, unidentified remediation teams, and the inability to track and report on progress exacerbate the challenges."

Sirkis continued, "The result is many cloud misconfigurations and other risks go unmanaged and unresolved. We believe that being named a Gartner Cool Vendor validates the critical need for a Remediation Operations platform that streamlines collaboration and identifies the right person to fix the problem. Security teams need and want to treat RemOps as a mission critical, cross functional process, and our platform enables just that."

Gartner, "Cool Vendors ™ for the Modern Security Operations Center," Angel Berrios, Jeremy D'Hoinne, Pete Shoard, Evgeny Mirolyubov, Carlos De Sola Caraballo, 30 August 2023.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, Cool Vendors is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Disclaimer 
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Seemplicity
Seemplicity is revolutionizing the way security teams drive and scale risk reduction efforts across organizations by orchestrating, automating, and consolidating all remediation activities into one workspace. As the first Remediation Operations platform created for modern security teams, Seemplicity transforms the remediation process into a streamlined and collaborative effort that can easily be utilized by developers, DevOps, cloud, and IT across the organization, helping them achieve complete operational resilience and establish a truly scalable security program. Seemplicity was founded in 2020 by cybersecurity veterans Yoran Sirkis, Ravid Circus, and Rotem Cohen Gadol, and its customers include Fortune 500 and publicly traded companies. For more information visit www.seemplicity.io

