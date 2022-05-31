Seemplicity Raises $32 Million with First-of-its-Kind Productivity Platform for Modern Security Teams to Scale Risk Reduction Efforts

Seemplicity's productivity platform empowers modern security teams to automate, optimize, and scale risk reduction efforts across the organization, cutting time spent on manual operations by up to 80% and increasing remediation throughput by 6X

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seemplicity, the first risk reduction and productivity platform for modern security teams, launched today with $32 million in funding. The funding includes a $26 million Series A round led by Glilot Capital Partners through its early growth fund, Glilot+, with participation from new investors NTTVC and Atlantic Bridge and existing investors S Capital and Rain Capital. The company previously raised a $6 million seed round led by S Capital. Seemplicity is already serving over 20 customers globally, including Fortune 500 and publicly traded companies.

In an effort to drive down risk, organizations heavily invest in hiring security talent and deploy multiple security solutions. Yet time to remediation remains stubbornly long and thousands of hours are wasted on manually pushing remediation tasks across the organization. With remediation often depending on people, procedures, and infrastructure beyond the security team's direct control, a huge amount of time is wasted on untangling, delegating, and following up on the status of every security finding scattered across the organization. In today's rapidly evolving risk landscape and technology stack, these practices simply cannot scale.

Seemplicity's Productivity Platform has a simple goal - to connect security findings with those who can fix them, thus removing security teams as the bottleneck. Seemplicity aggregates, normalizes, and orchestrates findings from multiple siloed security tools to generate a single consistent security backlog. This enables security teams to easily build out and automate risk reduction workflows in the platform, streamlining handovers between teams and synchronizing all stakeholders, including developers, DevOps, and cloud engineers. By consolidating the data from cloud misconfiguration, vulnerability management, AppSec, penetration testing, API security, SaaS security, and other security tools into a unified platform, Seemplicity cuts out time wasted on manual operations by as much as 80% and increases remediation throughput by 6X.

"No one can think of developing software without Jira, so why do security teams still work with spreadsheets?" said Yoran Sirkis, co-founder & CEO of Seemplicity. "While the security industry excels at identifying weaknesses and vulnerabilities, it falls incredibly short when it comes to remediation and assurance. Security teams need a workflow tool to help them keep the queue moving, remediate more issues in less time, and scale their operations."

Seemplicity was founded by Yoran Sirkis, Ravid Circus, and Rotem Cohen Gadol, three cybersecurity veterans with hands-on experience in building security programs and developing data-driven software, who created the platform they wished they had as security leaders. Renowned cyber security investors including René Bonvanie, Tom Banahan, Mark Smith, Elad Yoran, and Kevin Mahaffey also participated in the financing rounds.

"The ever-changing threat landscape of cybersecurity opens up organizations to more risks, necessitating the adoption of more security solutions. Ironically, the more cybersecurity tools a company uses, the less efficient its security team becomes at controlling and reducing risk," said Lior Litwak, Managing Partner of Glilot+, Glilot Capital's early growth fund. "By streamlining the operational element of cybersecurity and building a dynamic, real-time bridge between security and remediation teams, Seemplicity enables organizations to both significantly improve their cyber risk posture and address their ever-increasing workloads."

"From the get-go we knew we were dealing with strong founders who are leading subject matter experts. The vision they set out quickly translated into a platform that provides significant value to its customers, which over the past year has continued to grow," said Aya Peterburg, Managing Partner of S Capital.

"CISOs are having to rethink their security automation and processes as they navigate challenges with access to talent and lead increasingly distributed teams," said Vab Goel, Founding Partner at NTTVC. "Seemplicity offers a unique, simple, and powerful automation platform that aligns the entire security organization around the highest impact actions."

Seemplicity is revolutionizing the way security teams drive and scale risk reduction efforts across organizations by orchestrating, automating, and consolidating all remediation activities into one workspace. As the first productivity workflow platform created for modern security teams, Seemplicity transforms the remediation process into a streamlined and collaborative effort that can easily be utilized by developers, DevOps, and IT across the organization, helping them achieve complete operational resilience and establish a truly scalable security program. Seemplicity was founded in 2020 by cybersecurity veterans Yoran Sirkis, Ravid Circus, and Rotem Cohen Gadol, and its customers include Fortune 500 and publicly traded companies. For more information visit www.seemplicity.io

