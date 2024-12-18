Seemplicity Remediation Operations Platform Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to the Seemplicity platform to take advantage of the scalability, reliability, and agility of Azure to streamline security remediation operations and enhance risk reduction.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seemplicity today announced the availability of its Remediation Operations platform in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Seemplicity customers can now leverage the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform to deploy and manage remediation operations with ease, enhancing their exposure and vulnerability management processes.

"Launching the Seemplicity platform on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace is an exciting milestone for us," said Yoran Sirkis, co-founder and CEO of Seemplicity. "Our Remediation Operations (RemOps) platform is built to make risk reduction efforts faster and more effective, and being available on Azure allows us to offer that capability to even more organizations globally. This partnership enables security teams to tap into Azure's powerful cloud infrastructure to deploy Seemplicity quickly and efficiently, streamlining remediation and driving improved security outcomes across the board."

The Seemplicity platform transforms vulnerability and exposure remediation by building and automating remediation plans that tackle any backlog, whether tens-of-thousands or millions of issues. The platform reduces manual workloads and improves communications for security, development, cloud, and IT operations teams. With Seemplicity now available on Azure, organizations can streamline their remediation efforts and reduce mean time to remediation (MTTR) while benefiting from the scalability, reliability, and agility of the Azure platform.

Seemplicity's RemOps AI Engine and Data Fabric deliver real-time insights, driving efficiency and collaboration across departments. By automating and orchestrating the remediation process, Seemplicity empowers security teams to stay ahead of vulnerabilities and exposures, ensuring seamless risk reduction at scale.

"Microsoft Azure Marketplace welcomes Seemplicity, which joins a cloud marketplace landscape offering flexibility and economic value while transacting tens of billions of dollars a year in revenues," said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "Thanks to Azure Marketplace and partners like Seemplicity, customers can do more with less by increasing efficiency, buying confidently, and spending smarter."

Learn more about Seemplicity Remediation Operations at its page on the Azure Marketplace.

About Seemplicity

Seemplicity revolutionizes vulnerability and exposure management with its AI-powered Remediation Operations (RemOps) platform. By automating and streamlining remediation processes, Seemplicity consolidates findings, accelerates risk reduction, and delivers tailored remediation plans for security, IT, and DevOps teams. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies, the platform enables organizations to enhance operational resilience and build scalable security programs. For more information, visit www.seemplicity.io.

SOURCE Seemplicity