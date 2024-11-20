Seemplicity Selected for Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program

Company's best-in-class remediations operations platform now available with Microsoft ecosystem

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seemplicity today announced it has been selected for the prestigious Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program. The program offers Seemplicity access to Microsoft's advanced AI services, expert guidance, and go-to-market support, enabling the company to scale its platform and expand its market reach.

The Seemplicity Remediation Operations (RemOps) platform automates and tracks remediation workflows, enhancing security posture and speeding mean time to remediation (MTTR). The platform helps vulnerability and exposure management teams build and automate tailored remediation plans, replacing manual workflows and accelerating the fixing process across Development, Cloud and IT Operations teams. Powered by RemOps AI Engine and Data Fabric, the platform helps teams automate remediation plans, improve cross-team collaboration and accelerate remediation.

Seemplicity's approach uses AI-enhanced, tailored vulnerability remediation workflows to transform remediation operations, improving organizations' odds of preventing breaches. The platform process of automating the collection, consolidation and prioritization of security findings aligns closely with Microsoft's vision of empowering organizations to enhance security efficiency and resilience. By integrating with Microsoft's security and development ecosystem, including Microsoft Defender (Cloud and Endpoint), Github (Dependabot and Code), Azure DevOPS, Github Issues and Teams, Seemplicity will continue to streamline the remediation process for modern security teams.

"Joining the Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program marks a significant milestone for Seemplicity," Yoran Sirkis, co-founder and CEO of Seemplicity. "Integrating with Microsoft's powerful ecosystem allows us to bring our remediation operations platform to even more enterprise organizations, helping them reduce risk faster and more efficiently. With this partnership, we're empowering security teams to eliminate bottlenecks, streamline operations, and ultimately achieve a more resilient security posture on a global scale."

"Seemplicity's innovative approach to automating remediation workflows through AI and data-driven insights aligns perfectly with Microsoft's mission to enhance enterprise security and operational efficiency," said Tom Davis, Partner at Microsoft for Startups. "By joining the Pegasus Program, Seemplicity is now well-positioned to leverage Microsoft's powerful ecosystem to scale its platform and help organizations tackle today's evolving security challenges with speed and precision."

With the support of the Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program, Seemplicity will be able to further its mission of enabling security teams to reduce risk efficiently while maintaining a high standard of operational effectiveness.

About Seemplicity

Seemplicity revolutionizes vulnerability and exposure management with its AI-powered Remediation Operations (RemOps) platform. By automating and streamlining remediation processes, Seemplicity consolidates findings, accelerates risk reduction, and delivers tailored remediation plans for security, IT, and DevOps teams. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies, the platform enables organizations to enhance operational resilience and build scalable security programs. For more information, visit www.seemplicity.io .

