Seen Health Emerges to Expand PACE Care to Rapidly Aging Senior Population

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seen Health , the health care organization enabling seniors to age at home through a culturally-focused care model built upon the proven Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) , has publicly launched and announced $22 million in funding to expand access to care for more than 10 million eligible seniors nationwide. The first center is set to open soon in California.

For more than 50 years, PACE has been considered the gold standard of senior care, delivering comprehensive medical and social support for seniors with chronic conditions who are covered by Medicaid and Medicare — providing an alternative to nursing home care by enabling seniors to stay in their homes. Despite PACE's strong outcomes, with 24 percent lower hospitalization rates and high satisfaction, fewer than five percent of eligible seniors are enrolled. Seen Health aims to change that with community-focused, technology-enabled care through its centers and in participants' homes.

Twin brothers Xing and Yang Su founded Seen Health out of their own experiences in supporting aging family members. They bring over a decade of experience each from leading technology companies including Uber and Salesforce, partnering with clinical leaders to create a PACE model that expands culturally relevant, high-quality care to underserved communities.

"We experienced firsthand the challenges of caring for our grandparents. Despite having a resourceful and supportive family, ensuring our family members had sustainable, quality care was daunting," said the Su brothers. "With Seen Health, we are building a care model that reflects the same level of care and attention we wished for our own grandparents, making high-quality care accessible to many more of the millions of seniors and their families who deserve exceptional care."

Seen Health's Series A funding, led by 8VC with participation from Basis Set , Primetime Partners , Virtue , and Astrana Health , will fuel development of the company's technology and the launch of its first center in California.

By engineering operational excellence through technology, Seen Health is overcoming barriers that have historically limited organizations' ability to scale their impact. Their integrated platform—combining innovative devices, a PACE-centric EHR, and advanced AI infrastructure—serves as a force multiplier for their interdisciplinary team, enabling more personalized care delivery while managing full-risk health plans for highly frail seniors. This comprehensive approach improves both outcomes and economics, making PACE's gold-standard care more accessible to underserved communities.

"Seen Health modernizes the PACE model, combining clinical and operational excellence with breakthrough technologies that automate back office tasks and empower care teams," said lead investor Sebastian Caliri, partner at 8VC. "Xing and Yang have staked out an inspiring vision of what senior care can be, and cleared every hurdle in their path to reach this point. We couldn't be prouder to support their mission."

The first Seen Health center, opening in Los Angeles County's San Gabriel Valley, will serve the local Asian and Pacific Islander (API) community, the U.S.'s fastest-growing ethnic group. With ties to the origins of PACE in API communities in San Francisco in the 1970s, Seen Health's care model and centers are designed with a cultural focus — including providers and staff who speak participants' native language, family involvement in care, the incorporation of Eastern medicine, and cultural activities.

"Providing culturally competent care to underserved communities in a way that a patient and their family best receive it has always been core to our mission at Astrana Health," said Brandon K. Sim, President & CEO, Astrana Health. "This driving principle has not changed from our founding more than 30 years ago. For this reason, we are proud to be supporting and working with Seen Health as they leverage their proprietary technology and care model to drive our shared mission: addressing the highly complex healthcare and social needs of our community in a way that makes each patient feel truly at home."

Seen Health has brought together experienced leaders in PACE and health care, including Dr. Victor Lee as Medical Director, bringing decades of experience in geriatric medicine and PACE, Meena Ramachandran as Chief Product Officer and Head of People, formerly Chief Product Officer at Brightline, Victor Madero as VP Network, formerly VP Medicaid Strategy at Optum California, and Patricia Sandoval, MPA as center director, who has led operations at four California PACE programs and served on the CalPACE board.

Seen Health is providing exceptional aging experiences by offering seniors culturally-focused, technology-enabled care built on the proven 50-year legacy of PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly). The company's mission is to empower older adults to age at home with dignity, comfort, and the care they deserve. Committed to improving access to high-quality, long-term care, Seen Health proudly supports underserved senior communities so they can be truly Seen. Learn more at seenhealth.org .

