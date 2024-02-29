Seeq Announces Generative AI Capabilities with Seeq AI Assistant

New AI capabilities accelerate operational excellence across the industrial enterprise

SEATTLE, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeq, a leader in industrial analytics and AI, today unveiled the Seeq AI Assistant, a generative AI (GenAI) resource embedded across its industrial analytics platform. The Seeq AI Assistant provides real-time assistance to users across the enterprise, empowering them to accelerate mastery of the Seeq platform, build advanced analytics, machine learning, and AI skills and knowledge, and accelerate insights to improve decision making in pursuit of operational excellence and sustainability.

In a recent study by Deloitte, 93% of industrial companies believe AI will be a game changer for driving growth and innovation in the industrial sector. The analytical insights required to bolster operational excellence continue encountering roadblocks due to a shortage of skills, siloed capabilities within organizations, and untapped stockpiles of time series data.

Seeq has over a decade of experience working with some of the most recognizable names in the oil & gas, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and other industrial sectors to remove or mitigate these roadblocks. The Seeq AI Assistant provides organizations with the opportunity to further debottleneck their most precious resource – the people at the frontlines of their processes and decisions.

GenAI is a type of artificial intelligence capable of generating new content, such as text, images, and code in response to prompts entered by a user. GenAI models are trained with existing data to learn patterns that enable the creation of new content. While GenAI is a powerful technology, it isn't innately capable of generating information and guidance applicable within the complexity and context of an industrial production environment.

Seeq is uniquely positioned to drive industrial innovation with GenAI, given the company's expertise in industrial data and its open and extensible analytics platform that was developed to leverage and serve subject matter experts and their enterprise decisions. Seeq provides on-demand access to critical time series data, data contextualization capabilities, and established intellectual property. Utilizing the extensive body of advanced analytics, data science, machine learning and coding knowledge held in Seeq technical documentation and its knowledge base, Seeq is operationalizing the power of GenAI for its customers. Combining these competencies with prompt engineering curated by the world-class analytics and learning engineers at Seeq, the Seeq AI assistant generates accurate and actionable suggestions for analytical approaches and techniques, code generation and more. Seeq also supports multiple providers and LLMs for organizational flexibility.

"With the Seeq AI Assistant, we expect to decrease our process experts' learning curve for advanced analytics and machine learning by 50% or possibly more," said Brian Scallan, Director of Continuous Improvement at Ascend Performance Materials. "For our extensive user base, this translates into immediate enhancements in process quality and yields, significantly elevating efficiency and value across the organization." "By combining GenAI with advanced industrial analytics, organizations can unlock new levels of efficiency, accuracy, and innovation that deliver measurable business impact," said Dustin Johnson, Chief Technology Officer at Seeq. "Integrating the Seeq AI Assistant across the Seeq platform enables team members across industrial organizations to harness the power of GenAI to drive favorable operational excellence, profitability, workforce upskilling, and sustainability outcomes and stay ahead in an increasingly competitive landscape."

In short, the Seeq AI Assistant empowers frontline experts in process engineering, data science and operations to rapidly bridge process, analytics and coding knowledge gaps, unlocking workflows and results that were previously time and effort prohibitive or impossible.

"GenAI capabilities are a powerful inclusion in analytics software as a way to democratize AI and machine learning," said Jonathan Lang, Research Director for IDC Industry Operations. "Based on conversations with industrial enterprises, GenAI offers a more natural interface to lower the barriers to data analytics, and Seeq has included features to alleviate one of the top concerns companies have about trust by including explainability to ensure the GenAI 'shows its work."

Seeq is available worldwide through a global partner network of system integrators, which provides training, services, and resale support for Seeq in over 40 countries, in addition to its global direct sales organization.

To learn more about Seeq, visit www.seeq.com.

About Seeq Corporation

Seeq, a global leader in advanced analytics and AI for industrial companies, delivers a self-service, enterprise SaaS platform and solutions to accelerate critical insights and action from historically unused data. Oil and gas, pharmaceutical, specialty chemical, utility, renewable energy, and numerous other vertical industries rely on Seeq to optimize business and production outcomes, including yield, margins, quality, and sustainability. Seeq is a privately held virtual company with employees across the United States and sales representation in Asia, Canada, Europe, and South America. To learn more about Seeq, visit www.seeq.com.

