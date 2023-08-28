Seeq Announces Partnership with Databricks to Accelerate IT-OT Data Convergence Across the Enterprise

Partnership builds on Seeq advanced analytics innovations and Databricks enterprise AI capabilities to improve data accessibility and enhance machine learning workflows

SEATTLE, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeq Corporation, a leader in advanced analytics for manufacturing, today announced a partnership with Databricks, the data and AI company, that brings a native integration between each company's platform to simplify access to high quality asset and process data, unify IT and OT data processing and accelerate AI/ML adoption across the industrial manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, chemicals and energy sectors. 

With the new integration, insights in Databricks can be operationalized in Seeq, introducing new opportunities for process experts and data teams to deliver data-driven solutions to increase industrial productivity, accelerate progress towards sustainability goals, and more.

This bi-directional integration enables users to seamlessly combine contextualized time series data from industrial assets with a vast array of enterprise data sources to deliver more robust reporting, analytics and predictions in their business. Databricks customers can now take advantage of Seeq's extensive connectivity to time series data sources and power a wide range of analytical use cases across the enterprise. Insights developed in Databricks Lakehouse Platform can be operationalized in Seeq, introducing new opportunities for process experts and data teams to deliver data-driven solutions to increase industrial productivity, improve operational reliability, enhance safety, and accelerate progress towards sustainability goals.

For petrochemical manufacturer Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, the Seeq and Databricks integration accelerated the company's ability to scale data science and machine learning efforts across multiple digital initiatives involving process and laboratory data.

Brent Railey, Chief Data & Analytics Officer of Chevron Phillips Chemical Company comments, "We are very excited about this partnership, as it will be mutually beneficial for Databricks, Seeq, and their shared customers. Seeq brings key time-series functionality that just isn't available in other solutions. Seeq also simplifies the complexities of connecting to various types of process data sources. Databricks brings scalable, elastic data engineering and data science capabilities at an affordable price. Seeq can bring data to Databricks for complementary analytic purposes within Databricks. Databricks can serve cleansed and refined IIoT data to Seeq for self-service analytics. This partnership should make this one-two punch even more powerful!"

"Our collaboration with Seeq unlocks tremendous value for customers, making it simpler for organizations to operationalize and democratize IoT datasets by leveraging the open and secure foundation of the Databricks Lakehouse Platform. This significantly lowers the barrier to data-driven innovation in the industry," says Shiv Trisal, Global Manufacturing Industry Leader at Databricks. 

"The Seeq and Databricks integration is a critical step toward bridging the communication gap between operations technology and information technology personnel, which will drive increased machine learning value across the enterprise," says Megan Buntain, VP of Global Partnerships and Ecosystem at Seeq. "We're thrilled to add Databricks to the Seeq partner ecosystem and look forward to continuing to innovate with their team to improve outcomes for manufacturers." 

To learn more about the Seeq and Databricks partnership, visit seeq.com. 

About Seeq
Seeq, a global leader in advanced analytics for the process manufacturing industries, delivers self-service, enterprise SaaS solutions to accelerate critical insights and action from historically unused data. Oil and gas, pharmaceutical, specialty chemical, utility, renewable energy, and numerous other vertical industries rely on Seeq to optimize business and production outcomes, including yield, margins, quality, and sustainability. Seeq is a privately held virtual company with employees across the United States and representation in Asia, Canada, Europe, and South America. To learn more about Seeq, visit www.seeq.com

