SEERai™ by Galorath Wins SiliconANGLE TechForward Award with Industry-First Agentic Artificial Intelligence

LONG BEACH, Calif., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Galorath, the premier AI-powered operational intelligence platform provider, today announced that SEERai™ has been named a winner in SiliconANGLE's 2025 TechForward Awards. The platform was recognized in the "AI Tech – Generative AI & Foundation Models" category for its impact in enabling secure, explainable AI-driven planning across complex programs.

SEERai is the first commercially available agentic AI platform engineered for program-critical outcomes. Unlike generic AI copilots or disconnected estimation tools, SEERai uses a modular architecture of purpose-built agents, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), and structured decision logic to deliver fully traceable outputs. It enables organizations to accelerate proposal timelines, standardize estimation practices, and scale expert insight—without compromising accuracy, auditability, or security.

"Being recognized by SiliconANGLE is a testament to Galorath's ongoing commitment to innovation and impact," said Charles Orlando, Chief Strategy Officer, Galorath Incorporated. "With rising costs, constrained budgets, and outdated tools testing the limits of traditional project planning, SEERai delivers an agentic AI solution that replaces static assumptions with accuracy, agility, and confidence."

The TechForward Awards recognize the technologies and solutions driving business forward. As the trusted voice of enterprise and emerging tech, SiliconANGLE applies a rigorous editorial lens to highlight innovations reshaping how businesses operate in our rapidly changing landscape. As organizations face pressures to deliver projects faster, reduce costs, and improve outcomes across increasingly complex environments, traditional tools and approaches often fail to adapt to real-time changes, leaving teams struggling with inefficiencies, risks, and misalignment. Galorath's award-winning SEERai solution is pioneering the future of AI for cost estimation, project planning, and risk management.

"These winners represent the most impressive achievements emerging from today's fiercely competitive tech landscape, embodying the relentless drive and visionary thinking that pushes entire industries forward," said John Furrier, co-founder and co-CEO of SiliconANGLE Media. "These are the solutions that business leaders trust to solve their most critical challenges. They're not just products, they're competitive advantages."

The TechForward awards program honors both established enterprise solutions and breakthrough technologies defining the future of business, spanning AI innovation, security excellence, cloud transformation, data platform evolution and blockchain/crypto tech. SEERai was selected from a competitive field of nominees by a panel of industry experts and technology leaders. The complete list of winners can be found online at https://siliconangle.com/awards/.

SiliconANGLE Media is a recognized leader in digital media innovation, bringing together cutting-edge technology, influential content, strategic insights and real-time audience engagement. As the parent company of SiliconANGLE, theCUBE Network, theCUBE Research, CUBE365, theCUBE AI and theCUBE SuperStudios — such as those established in Silicon Valley and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) — SiliconANGLE Media transforms the way technology companies connect with their target markets. Founded by tech visionaries John Furrier and Dave Vellante, SiliconANGLE Media has built a powerful ecosystem of industry-leading digital media brands, with a reach of 10+ million elite tech professionals, 4+ million SiliconANGLE readers and 250,000+ social media subscribers. The company's new, proprietary theCUBE AI LLM is breaking ground in audience interaction, leveraging CUBE365's neural network to help technology companies make data-driven decisions and stay at the forefront of industry conversations.

Galorath's flagship project estimating software, SEER®, offers unparalleled capabilities in project cost forecasting, risk mitigation, and actionable insights, making it the go-to platform for project cost planning for hardware and software development, systems engineering, aerospace, and manufacturing companies. SEERai is Galorath's modular agentic AI platform for estimation, sourcing, labor, schedule, and risk, standing out as a first-of-its-kind generative AI for digital engineering support. Combining its connection with the knowledge bases of SEER, along with secure, isolated integration of an organization's backend systems, processes, databases, and projects, SEERai allows cost and project estimation professionals to use natural language to instantly generate actionable information and data for project and cost estimation, from Work Breakdown Structures (WBS) to project and cost estimation guidance and much more. For more information, visit https://galorath.com/ai.

Leveraging four decades of in-market experience and success, Galorath transforms cost, scheduling, should-cost analysis, and project estimation, optimizing outcomes and achieving unparalleled efficiencies for public and private sector organizations worldwide. SEER®, Galorath's flagship digital engineering platform, is trusted by industry giants like Accenture, NASA, Boeing, the U.S. Department of Defense, and BAE Systems (EU). SEER accelerates time to market, dramatically enhances project predictability and visibility, and ensures project costs are on track and on budget. For more information, visit https://galorath.com/.

