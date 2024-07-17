SEERai® from Galorath Wins Globee Award for Technology

SEERai Honored with Bronze in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning Category

LONG BEACH, Calif., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Galorath, the premier provider of digital engineering solutions and consulting services for project estimation, planning, and control, today announced it has been recognized as a winner in the 2024 Globee® Awards for Technology, one of the world's premier business award programs and business ranking lists. SEERai®, Galorath's advanced chat-based generative AI, earned Bronze in the Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning category. The Globee Awards for Technology honor and celebrate the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and individuals from all over the world. The complete list of 2024 winners can be found online at the Globee Awards for Technology gallery.

"As we continue to expand the horizons of what's possible in digital engineering, SEERai stands as a testament to Galorath's innovation and ongoing commitment to meet the evolving needs of project estimation across industries," said Dan Galorath, founder and chief executive officer, Galorath Incorporated. "We are thrilled to be recognized by the Globee Awards for SEERai's assistance in cost estimation planning and pioneering the future of AI-driven digital engineering."

Galorath's SEERai generative artificial intelligence (AI) solution awarded Bronze in 2024 Globee Awards for Technology.

SEERai is an advanced generative artificial intelligence (AI) that provides C-level executives, digital engineers, and cost estimation professionals with the data-driven insights needed for accurate and timely project planning and cost estimation. SEERai equips leaders, engineers, and finance professionals with the tools required to manage the complexities of modern projects, enabling them to deliver on time, within budget, and with optimal resource utilization.

"The winners of the Globee Awards for Technology demonstrate the groundbreaking innovations and unwavering dedication to set a new standard of excellence in technology," said San Madan, President of Globee Awards. "We celebrate Galorath's achievement and look forward to the impact they will make as they continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible."

The Globee Awards, which highlight achievements in various industries, are known for their rigorous evaluation process and judging panels comprised of industry experts from a wide range of fields, ensuring that evaluation is fair and comprehensive. SEERai is the first of many innovations in AI under the Galorath AI Strategic Initiative—a strategic development effort to provide real-time, data-driven insights that empower organizations to make better decisions in analysis and planning. For more information on SEERai, visit https://galorath.com/ai/.

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in ten programs and competitions: the Globee® Awards for American Business, Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence, Globee® Awards for Business, Globee® Awards for Customer Excellence, Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Awards for Disruptors, Golden Bridge Awards®, Globee® Awards for Leadership, Globee® Awards for Technology, and the Globee® Awards for Women In Business. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com.

About Galorath Incorporated

Leveraging four decades of in-market experience and success, Galorath transforms cost, scheduling, should-cost analysis, and project estimation, optimizing outcomes and achieving unparalleled cost efficiencies for public and private sector organizations worldwide. SEER®, Galorath's flagship digital engineering platform, is trusted by industry giants like Accenture, NASA, Boeing, the U.S. Department of Defense, and BAE Systems (EU). SEER accelerates time to market, dramatically enhances project predictability and visibility, and ensures project costs are on track and on budget. For more information, visit https://galorath.com/ .

