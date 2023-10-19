See's Candies® 2023 Advent Calendar Now Available

To celebrate the magic of the season, the iconic brand has unveiled its 2023 Advent Calendar, complete with new and festive artwork 

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- See's Candies, 102-year-old candy company, is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated Advent Calendar is now available.

Back by popular demand, the Advent Calendar is available earlier in the season than ever before, and is designed to bring joy, excitement, and, of course, delicious treats to customers as they count down the days to Christmas.

2023 Advent Calendar
2023 Advent Calendar
The 2023 Advent Calendar in a festive winter setting.
The 2023 Advent Calendar in a festive winter setting.

See's Candies' Advent Calendar is a delightful and immersive experience that combines the spirit of the season with the timeless joy of indulging in See's sweets. Behind each of the 24 numbered doors, customers will discover a delectable surprise, carefully selected to evoke the holiday spirit.

In addition to the delicious assortment of chocolates, the Advent Calendar also features new festive, holiday-themed artwork and pays tribute to the candy brand's founder, Mary See.

"Our Advent Calendar is more than just a holiday tradition, it's a way to make every day leading up to Christmas a little bit sweeter," said Pat Egan, President & CEO. "From the delicious See's chocolate our customers know and love to our signature lollypops, this calendar is the perfect way to savor the holiday season one piece of See's at a time."

The 2023 Advent Calendar is now available for $50.00 while supplies last in shops and online. Appealing to both kids and adults, it is the ideal gift for family and friends of all ages, and is sure to bring merriment to any celebration.

Customers are invited to embrace the magic of the season by indulging in 24 days of sweet surprises with See's Candies' Advent Calendar. The iconic candy company also encourages brand fans to stay tuned for the release of their full holiday collection, which will hit the shelves soon, and includes festive gifts and treats for all occasions and celebrations.

About See's Candies

For over 100 years, See's Candies has been dedicated to making candy Mary See's way. American-made, famous for deliciousness, with the friendliest customer service—since 1921. Founded and headquartered in sunny California, See's Candies has expanded from one candy shop to almost 250 shops across America and a flourishing online store. For more information visit https://www.sees.com/.

