See's Candies™ and McConnell's™ Fine Ice Creams Launching Four Limited-Time Ice Cream Flavors in Time for National Ice Cream Month

Two Iconic California Brands Come Together for a Sweet Collaboration Launching June 28

SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for summer, See's Candies and McConnell's Fine Ice Creams today announced a sweet limited-time collection from the two heritage, California-based brands, consisting of four delectable McConnell's x See's ice cream flavors. On Friday, June 28, McConnell's and See's will debut their collaborative flavors in limited quantities for fans across all McConnell's Fine Ice Creams Scoop Shops and online at mcconnells.com for nationwide shipping.

See’s Candies and McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams Launching Four Limited-Time Ice Cream Flavors

"There is something really special about two iconic California brands coming together, and we are thrilled to team up with McConnell's to create these delicious ice cream flavors." shared Pat Egan, President & CEO of See's Candies. "When we started talking about the partnership and tasting different combinations, we couldn't narrow it down. We're both so excited for our customers to try them all! We kept thinking we could pick a favorite, but each one was uniquely great—perfectly in line with both brands!"

See's Candies has been making quality chocolate and candy since 1921, and even served ice cream at their shops in the brand's early days. As two legacy companies who prioritize quality and experience above all, this partnership with McConnell's makes for a perfect pairing, offering a new and nostalgic expansion for the brand, while also keeping true to See's motto of Quality Without Compromise.

"Truly successful collaborations are dependent on so many things going right. And on that front, this is a dream. For starters, both McConnell's and See's have incredible histories as heritage, California brands. But it's the alignment on product that makes this so exciting. The combination of See's incredible candies and our delicious ice creams is unmatched, said Michael Palmer, CEO/co-owner of McConnell's Fine Ice Creams. "Don't wait on a visit to our shops or to go online to try these flavors – they will go fast!"

McConnell's Fine Ice Creams celebrates its 75th anniversary this year, and like See's Candies, shares an unwavering dedication to taste and quality, owning and operate all production from their McConnell's Family Dairy, and creating ice cream completely from scratch from locally-sourced ingredients. To develop the final collaborative ice cream flavors, the McConnell's and See's teams innovated to merge the top beloved See's Candies pieces with McConnell's house-made artisan ice cream bases to create four custom-confection flavors for fans. Available for $12 per pint online, the flavors include:

Vanilla with California Brittle™ – See's buttery almond brittle – covered in rich, dark chocolate – is the perfect match to McConnell's classic, full-flavored (R.R. Lochhead) vanilla ice cream. Topped off with even more crunchy, salt-roasted almonds and ribbons of chocolate ganache.

– See's buttery almond brittle – covered in rich, dark chocolate – is the perfect match to McConnell's classic, full-flavored (R.R. Lochhead) vanilla ice cream. Topped off with even more crunchy, salt-roasted almonds and ribbons of chocolate ganache. Coffee with Molasses Chips™ – A delicious mash-up of See's dark and milk chocolate-coated, crispy molasses honeycomb wafers, bathed in medium-roast, coffee-infused, Central Coast grass-fed milk and cream, alongside swirls of decadent chocolate sauce.

– A delicious mash-up of See's dark and milk chocolate-coated, crispy molasses honeycomb wafers, bathed in medium-roast, coffee-infused, Central Coast grass-fed milk and cream, alongside swirls of decadent chocolate sauce. Chocolate with Polar Bear Paws™ – All hail the See's Polar Bear Paw™ - buttery caramel with salt-roasted peanuts, enrobed in delicious, white chocolate – and a peanut butter swirl ride shotgun alongside a McConnell's favorite – Dutchman's Chocolate.

– All hail the See's Polar Bear Paw™ - buttery caramel with salt-roasted peanuts, enrobed in delicious, white chocolate – and a peanut butter swirl ride shotgun alongside a McConnell's favorite – Dutchman's Chocolate. Banana Cream with Toffee-ettes™ – Ripe bananas, pureed into Central Coast milk and cream, a salted caramel swirl, and handfuls of See's legendary Toffee-ettes™ - roasted almonds, embedded in rich, Danish butter toffee, enrobed in See's creamy, milk chocolate (rolled in even more crunchy almonds!).

Beginning Friday, June 28, fans can find all four collaborative offerings at all McConnell's Fine Ice Creams Scoop Shops and online at mcconnells.com for nationwide shipping, while supplies last. Fans are encouraged to stay connected to learn about giveaways, promotions, and announcements by following @seescandies and @mcconnellsicecreams on all social platforms.

About See's Candies

For over 100 years, See's Candies has been dedicated to making candy Mary See's way. American made, famous for deliciousness, with the friendliest customer service—since 1921. Founded and headquartered in sunny California, See's Candies has expanded from one candy shop to over 250 shops across America and a flourishing online store. For more information visit https://www.sees.com .

About McConnell's Fine Ice Creams

Founded in Santa Barbara, California in 1949 and now in its third-generation of family ownership, McConnell's uses Central Coast grass-grazed milk & cream and the finest local, sustainable and organic ingredients from partner farms & purveyors they've worked with for decades to make the world's finest ice creams and frozen desserts.

