See's Candies® Announces Return of Lollypalooza and the Launch of New Lollypop Flavor Debuting on National Lollypop Day

SAN FRANCISCO, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- See's Candies, the renowned candy company, has brought back their limited-time summer Lollypop campaign, Lollypalooza! This celebration features See's exclusive Lollypalooza box — an assortment of their 13 year-round AND seasonal Lollypop flavors all in one box. Available for the month of July only! And that's not all… See's will also reveal a brand-new Lollypop flavor on Saturday, July 20 to celebrate National Lollypop Day.

See's Candies Lollypalooza Lollypops See's Candies Lollypalooza Lollypops

The month of July at See's will be full of sweet deals. To start, See's is offering 20% off all packaged Lollypops and Little Pops® from Monday, July 1 through Wednesday, July 31, including their special 2024 Lollypalooza box. This colorful, pre-packed assortment of 30 Lollys features all 13 flavors and is now available for $24.00 (originally $30.00) in shops and online while supplies last. The lineup of flavors includes: Chocolate, Vanilla, Butterscotch, Café Latté, Cinnamon, Caramel Apple, Pumpkin Spice, Chocolate Caramel, Chocolate Coconut, Orange Cream, Strawberry Cream, Mint Cream and Root Beer.

For a limited time, customers will also be able to build their very own box of Lollypops tailored to their personal favorites. Both in shops and online, Lolly lovers can customize their dream lineup of 30 Lollypops, which is packed in the Lollypalooza box — all while saving 20%!

See's will also reveal their new Lollypop flavor on Saturday, July 20, 2024 — otherwise known as National Lollypop Day! As part of last year's Lollypalooza extravaganza, See's asked customers for ideas on a new Lolly flavor through their "What's Your Sweet Idea?" campaign last year. Thousands of entries were submitted and voted on to narrow down the winning flavor. Get ready to pucker up and try this new Lollypop, available in shops and online while supplies last.

"Listening to customers is at the core of our brand, and that's exactly what we've been able to do with 'What's Your Sweet Idea?'," said Pat Egan, President & CEO. "We love hearing from our customers, and with the tremendous number of responses we received, our team was able to create a refreshing and delicious new Lollypop flavor that is perfect for summer. We're doing what we do best this season, bringing joy!"

See's Lollypop fans will also have a chance to enter a raffle to win a box of 30 all-year flavor Lollypops each month for a year. Starting Monday, July 1 and ending Wednesday, July 31 go to www.sees.com/lollysweeps for a chance to win.

To stay connected and informed, See's encourages fans to sign up to receive their email newsletter at https://www.sees.com/emailsignup and follow @seescandies on all social platforms.

About See's Candies

For over 100 years, See's Candies has been dedicated to making candy Mary See's way. American made, famous for deliciousness, with the friendliest customer service — since 1921. Founded and headquartered in sunny California, See's Candies has expanded from one candy shop to over 250 shops across America and a flourishing online store. For more information visit https://www.sees.com.

SOURCE See's Candies