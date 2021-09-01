See's Candies® Celebrates Founder Mary See's Birthday by Launching New Festive Candy

"There would be no See's Candies without Mary See, so it only seemed right that our September Sweet-of-the-Month honors her legacy. Of course, the new piece is made with only the finest and freshest ingredients, just as Mary would've ensured" said Pat Egan, President & CEO.

A 4.5 oz. box of Birthday Cake, containing six pieces, is now available for $9.50 while supplies last in shops and online.

In addition to the launch of the Birthday Cake piece, the heritage candy company is also offering a Deal of the Day promotion from 9/10 – 9/18 for a week-long celebration. Brand fans are encouraged to check online or head into a shop each day to learn more about the sweet deals.

See's Candies humble beginnings started with Mary and her homemade candy, which she made in a black-and-white kitchen in Pasadena, California. When Charles See, Mary's son, opened the first See's Candies shop, he chose the now-iconic checkerboard theme inspired by this kitchen – a tradition still enjoyed today.

"Birthdays are always a cause for celebration…and Mary's birthday in our Centennial year makes September very special," said Egan. "The birthday cake piece is so tremendously good, and I can't wait for our customers to try them. The piece demonstrates the artisanship of our candy makers who still make our favorites every day and who are now adding truly great pieces to our mix. Staying true to our motto of Quality Without Compromise when introducing new pieces shows that See's has a great future ahead."

Speaking of long-standing traditions, even after one hundred years, See's continues to make and sell candies using Mary's original recipes, including Peanut Brittle, Victoria Toffee and Chocolate Walnut Fudge. Year after year, these flavorful confections continue to be fan favorites.

Mary adopted the motto, Quality Without Compromise, during See's formative years. Given her commitment to using top notch ingredients and her ability to formulate the most delicious recipes, it came to no surprise that by 1925, there were a dozen See's chocolate shops across Los Angeles, including a location in the famous Grauman's Chinese Theater building.

"Mary is far more than just the iconic face on a box of See's Candies. She is the inspiration behind the way we outfit our shops, craft our candies and run our business," said Egan.

See's encourages candy lovers to get a sweet taste of the new Birthday Cake piece and indulge in the brand's exclusive offers in honor of Mary See's birthday.

About See's Candies

For 100 years, See's Candies has been dedicated to making candy Mary See's way. Only the finest, freshest ingredients are used in making each recipe. American made, famous for deliciousness, with the friendliest customer service—since 1921. Today, customers can choose from over 100 different candies and chocolates, whether shopping online or visiting one of See's iconic black-and-white checkered shops. Founded and headquartered in sunny California, See's Candies has expanded from one candy shop to over 245 shops across America and a flourishing online store. For more information visit https://www.sees.com/

