See's Candies® Debuts New Caramel Assortment

In celebration of National Caramel Day, See's Candies does it again and unveils an unparalleled collection of California's best.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caramel lovers rejoice! California-based candy company, See's Candies, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest limited-time collection: For the Love of Caramel. And love is exactly what we put into our delicious caramels, and what we know our customers will feel for this selection of favorites we've offered together for the first time.

See's favorite caramel confections will now be available for a limited time and is the perfect way to celebrate National Caramel Day on April 5. The boxed assortment contains 25 buttery, rich pieces including Dark Scotchmallow®, Milk Double Caramel, Butterscotch Chew, Dark Salted Caramel, and Milk Butterchew® to name a few.

"You want joy? You got it! Our customers know that our hand-crafted caramels are a cut above the rest. We use quality ingredients from our home state of California, and for over a century, our candymakers have perfectly blended those ingredients to make the best caramels anywhere. We have finally decided to put all that joy and goodness into one box for the fans of our caramels and make it easy for our customers to enjoy!" said Pat Egan, President & CEO.

For the Love of Caramel (15.1oz) is available now for $32.00, but only while supplies last in shops and online.

This indulgent assortment of caramels is great to share with family and friends or to gift for upcoming holidays including Mother's Day. Candy lovers are invited to visit their local See's shop or visit sees.com to try the newest confection. Don't miss out on the chance to enjoy this assortment only available while supplies last.

About See's Candies

For over 100 years, See's Candies has been dedicated to making candy Mary See's way. American made, famous for deliciousness, with the friendliest customer service—since 1921. Founded and headquartered in sunny California, See's Candies has expanded from one candy shop to over 250 shops across America and a flourishing online store. For more information visit https://www.sees.com.

