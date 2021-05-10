See's Candies® Launches a Classic Favorite with a Spicy Twist

"We can't improve on Mary's recipe. She made the best brittle you can find, and we get to continue to make it. By no means is it luck that Mary's original recipes are always fan-favorites, even after one hundred years. Her commitment to quality ingredients makes these recipes timeless and truly one-of-a-kind. To celebrate a century of deliciousness, we thought our customers would be thrilled about this spicy twist on a classic favorite," said Pat Egan, President & CEO.

Almond Brittle with a Kick can be enjoyed with an assortment of complementing treats or cocktails, and can be shipped to family and friends for a surprise delivery. Sweet and spicy incoming! Almond Brittle with a Kick is available now for $15.00 while supplies last in shops and online.

Additionally, See's fan favorite, Maple Cashew Brittle, will now be available year-round as a permanent addition to their candy line. A delectable treat for See's brittle fans. Whole roasted premium cashews are combined with fresh butter, pure sugar, and just the right touch of rich maple flavor. Yum! Maple Cashew Brittle is available now for $15.00 in shops and online.

See's Candies brittles are made with the best California sourced nuts. See's inspects and sifts through the nuts to ensure they meet the brand's specifications for size and quality. They even have a dedicated nut room where the rich aroma of gently toasted nuts fills the air.

"Our customers drive this business. In the past, our Maple Cashew Brittle was a limited time offering that customers loved and would tell us they wanted year-round. Because of its popularity, and ever-growing demand, our team of Candy Experts has been dedicated to making this a permanent piece," said Egan.

See's Candies encourages its customers to celebrate their sweet history with these two delicious products.

For 100 years, See's Candies has been dedicated to making candy Mary See's way. Only the finest, freshest ingredients are used in making each recipe. American made, famous for deliciousness, with the friendliest customer service—since 1921. Today, customers can choose from over 100 different candies and chocolates, whether shopping online or visiting one of See's iconic black-and-white checkered shops. Founded and headquartered in sunny California, See's Candies has expanded from one candy shop to over 250 shops across America and a flourishing online store. For more information visit https://www.sees.com/.

