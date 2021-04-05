See's Candies®, Peet's Coffee®, and Guittard® Chocolate Company Partner to Create a Sweet Pick-Me-Up with the Launch of Chocolate Coffee Beans

Meet the perfect pick-me-up treat created by three iconic California companies. Single origin coffee beans from Brazil are roasted to perfection by Peet's, then generously coated in See's signature dark chocolate supplied by Guittard. Full of rich, flavorful crunch, these pair perk-fectly well with See's other java-inspired goodies, like Café Latté Lollypops, Café Latté Krispys and the Coffee Lovers box!

"As part of our Centennial year, we are releasing a new piece each month. When we decided to make chocolate-covered coffee beans, I couldn't think of better partners than our friends at Peet's and Guittard. All three of us have deep roots in the Bay Area and share traditions of creating premium products and taking care of customers. So, developing this together with other California icons that also have a great company culture was a real treat," said Pat Egan, President & CEO of See's Candies.

Throw the Chocolate Coffee Beans in your work or gym bag for the perfect afternoon pick-me- up. For the ultimate dessert, top off or mix them in your favorite ice cream, milkshake, or yogurt. If you just want a simple delight, enjoy a few of the Chocolate Coffee Beans with your morning cup of joe.

"Coffee and chocolate are one of the greatest duos of all time and they share many parallels in sourcing and production. Our medium roast Brazil, with its identifiable soft nuttiness and satisfying sun-dried sweetness, perfectly complements a coat of See's dark chocolate," said Emily Bollinger, Green Coffee Manager of Peet's Coffee.

"We are excited to share a special partnership with See's Candies and Guittard Chocolate Company that celebrates our common heritage in the Bay Area," said Shawn Conway, CEO of Peet's Coffee.

The first of its kind collaboration between the local companies takes place as See's Candies commemorates 100 years of business and a 75-year-old relationship with Guittard Chocolate.

"Our partnership is grounded in a common goal: a commitment to quality and craft of both chocolate and candy. We're thrilled to work with Peet's Coffee, another long-lasting and innovative Bay Area company, on this product collaboration that highlights our collective dedication to coffee, chocolate and confection," said Gary Guittard, President of Guittard Chocolate.

See's Candies Chocolate Coffee Beans are available now for $5.00 in Shops and online, while supplies last.

About See's Candies

For 100 years, See's Candies has been dedicated to making candy Mary See's way. Only the finest, freshest ingredients are used in making each recipe. American made, famous for deliciousness, with the friendliest customer service—since 1921. Today, customers can choose from over 100 different candies and chocolates, whether shopping online or visiting one of See's iconic black-and-white checkered shops. Founded and headquartered in sunny California, See's Candies has expanded from one candy shop to over 240 shops across America and a flourishing online store. For more information visit https://www.sees.com/.

SOURCE See's Candies

Related Links

www.sees.com

