See's Candies® Reveals Two New Must-Have Easter Products One Year After Temporarily Closing Its Doors

As part of the holiday, See's has unveiled their new Centennial Easter Tin as the second vintage limited-edition collectible in a series to celebrate their important milestone, and to help customers celebrate Easter with something special.

See's Candies is an integral part of family's Easter celebrations, with time-tested, fresh offerings designed to bring joy to those of all ages.

Like the brand's January and February Limited Time Sweets, there is also a March Centennial Sweet-of-the-Month which is a fresh take on a classic favorite. Say hello to a new rendition of See's original Milk Peanut Butter Egg… the Dark Peanut Butter Egg. Savor the sweet and salty combination of creamy peanut butter encased in decadent dark chocolate. This delicious treat is available now for $7.00 in Shops and online, while supplies last.

"See's secret to success is that we only use the finest and freshest ingredients. Last year, we had thousands of pounds of Easter treats on our hands, and with no added preservatives, we made the decision to donate the candies to groups providing COVID-19 support. Jump to 2021, and we couldn't be more excited to continue our promise of Quality Without Compromise with the introduction of these two new, seasonally-inspired treats," said Pat Egan, President & CEO.

The tie to See's Candies and Easter traditions is undeniable, which is why the brand felt that the holiday was the perfect time to release their second collectible tin. The Centennial Easter Tin includes a delicious assortment of candies and a unique story you can find inside.

This exclusive tin honors the artwork of Dorothy Gray Forbes, who designed See's shop posters, newspaper advertisements and candy boxes for 50 years.

Dorothy's art has been used worldwide, and she is arguably one of the most prolific graphic designers in history! Full of vibrant imagery and colorful hand-drawn illustrations, her classic posters are still used in See's shops today.



Like Dorothy's drawings, See's stands the test of time - remaining a classic. This collectible limited-edition tin continues their vintage series developed to celebrate See's anniversary. The Centennial Easter Tin is available now for $16.00 in Shops and online, while supplies last.

"When our customers think of Easter, they think of See's. With every bite of a sweet treat, there's a taste of nostalgia, too. Our goal is to help carry on these traditions in new and innovative ways for many years to come," said Egan.

Egg-shaped sweets are a staple to the brand's Easter offerings. In fact, many of the candies are hand-decorated by dedicated employees, some of which have been with the company for decades. Take the Rocky Road Egg for example.



The Rocky Road Egg is a fan-favorite, known for its unique, handmade qualities. From the decadent mixture of walnuts, milk chocolate and marshmallow being hand-packed into mold boards, to the piping of the white border, to the handcrafted roses and rosebuds…it is truly an unmatched artform! The iconic candy company even has a designated "Rocky Road Room" in their factories.

See's Candies is proud to expand their Easter portfolio and invites customers to indulge in all of their favorite See's candies, as well as try the new offerings, this season.

