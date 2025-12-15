SEG Solar Commences Build-Out of 3GW Ingot and Wafer Production Facility in Indonesia

HOUSTON, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SEG Solar ("SEG"), a leading U.S. photovoltaic module manufacturer, announced plans to build a 3GW ingot and wafer manufacturing facility in Batang Regency, Indonesia, as phase I of a total 5GW ingot and wafer production expansion plan. This new investment marks a key step in SEG's strategy to establish a fully integrated, non-FEOC supply chain supporting the U.S. solar market and further advances the development of the SEG Indonesia PV Industrial Park.

Overall Project Planning Aerial View of SEG Solar Indonesia PV Industrial Park

As part of this development, the new facility in Indonesia is expected to involve an investment of approximately USD 80 million, fully funded by SEG, and will cover a site area of approximately 50,000 square meters. The project is scheduled to commence production in Q3 2026, further reinforcing SEG's upstream manufacturing capabilities and enhancing the resilience of its global capacity planning.

SEG currently operates a module facility in the United States and a solar cell manufacturing facility in Indonesia, forming the foundation of its vertically integrated production platform. With the addition of the new 3GW ingot and wafer facility, SEG will establish an end-to-end manufacturing chain—from ingots and wafers to solar cells and finished modules.

Mr. Jun Zhuge, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of PT SEG Solar Manufaktur, stated: "Developing upstream ingot and wafer capacity is essential to completing SEG's integrated manufacturing system. With complementary production capabilities in the United States and Indonesia, SEG is positioned to deliver a fully traceable and non-FEOC supply chain that meets current and upcoming requirements for the U.S. solar industry."

The construction of SEG's ingot and wafer facility represents a significant milestone that strengthens the company's commitment to delivering high-quality, reliable products. Moreover, it enhances transparency and traceability across the supply chain, meeting strict origin and compliance expectations and providing the U.S. market with a stable and trusted source of photovoltaic solutions.

About SEG Solar

Founded in 2021, SEG is a leading vertically integrated PV manufacturer headquartered in Houston, Texas, U.S., and is dedicated to delivering reliable and cost-effective solar modules to the utility, commercial, and residential markets. By the end of 2024, SEG had shipped over 6 GW of solar modules worldwide and have achieved a module production capacity of 6 GW.

SOURCE SEG Solar