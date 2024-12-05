Segway Builds Dedicated e-Bike Team, Develops Dealer-Centric Sales Model

Global leader in micromobility announces it has assembled a division of bike-industry veterans and will support independent dealers ahead of launching its first e-bikes.

ARCADIA, Calif., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Segway , the global leader in the micromobility transportation solutions and robotic service industries, has assembled a dedicated electric bike (e-bike) division in the United States to support the upcoming launch of its first two e-bikes as well as future cycling products. First previewed at CES 2024, the Xyber and Xafari will be available in Q1 2025.

The company is also implementing a new sales model for its e-bikes supporting independent dealers rather than selling direct-to-consumer or through major retail chains and websites as it does with its other product offerings.

"We're committed to entering the e-bike market in a big way and doing it right," said Nick Howe, head of e-bike. "This means doing something new and different with both our products and our sales model. We see an opportunity to redefine the e-bike and micromobility product categories and return to a true dealer-centric sales model in the process."

Howe, who joined Segway in the summer of 2024 and was tasked with building out the division, has more than 25 years of experience in the bike industry, including as the executive director of Orbea and global brand director of Trek and has owned and operated several bike shops in Colorado.

"Segway recognized that the bike industry is a different animal," he said. "And senior leadership knew that we were going to need a talented team with experience in that world to be as successful with e-bikes as we are with our other product lines."

Leadership

Howe tapped Heather Henderson as senior brand manager and Sophie Eaton as sales operations director. Henderson's resume includes senior product manager and marketing roles at Trek, Cannondale and Cervélo Cycles and she has also owned and operated her own bike shop. Eaton has senior sales experience with HLC, Cinelli Bicycles, Giant Bicycle and Clif Bar.

Dealer Model

For its new e-bike division, Segway aims to grow a national dealer network in the U.S. The brand will be focusing on independent bicycle dealers (IBDs), electric bicycle dealers (EBDs) and what it is calling "other bicycle dealers" or OBDs—shops that may not be bike-specific, but are a good fit for its e-bikes such as motorcycle, powersports and outdoor retailers. In addition to purchasing directly through dealers, customers will be able to buy e-bikes on Segway's website and have them shipped to a local dealer of their choice. Receiving dealers will still earn margin on these "online to offline" (O2O) purchases.

"These are awesome machines," said Howe. "But they're also very sophisticated and technical. We want to ensure the customer has the best experience possible, and that means professional assembly and service. It also gives us a great opportunity to support the dealers who are the backbone of the bicycle industry."

Dealer App & Support

Howe promises competitive retail pricing, industry-leading margins and exceptional retailer access to parts, service and support to help achieve the latter. That access includes Segway's new Xchange app which will be available on Apple's App Store and Google Play. The Xchange app is a user-friendly, all-in-one mobile version of the Segway dealer portal designed to help retailers easily manage inventory, orders, warranties, test rides, service and more. Managers and employees can access their store functions through admin and employee logins from individual mobile devices seamlessly from any location.

Sales Team

Segway has already begun signing up core dealers in key regions across the U.S. with the goal of establishing a national network by early 2025, with further growth to follow. In order to accomplish that goal, Howe and Eaton have assembled a national sales team with extensive bike-industry experience.

Christopher Rubin serves as U.S. inside sales manager. U.S. regional sales managers include Gavin Hayes, Chandler Head, Paul Middleton, David Bell and CJ Bradbury.

Interested dealers can contact [email protected].

Also joining Segway's U.S. e-bike team are Erica Boyd as dealer support manager, Sarah Courtney as senior product manager, Suzy Sommer as digital marketing manager and Nate Werner as retail marketing manager.

Product Overview

Segway's first two e-bikes will feature what the brand calls the "Segway Intelligent Ride System," which promises industry-leading technology that the company says has more in common with modern cars than other e-bikes.

"In many ways, we're a technology company first," said Howe. "Product conversations start with discussions of 'tech stacks' and expand from there. We are using our technology to create a more seamless user experience much like what has been done with automobiles."

In addition to advanced smart tech and features, the company says to expect category-leading safety and performance; its Xyber will be capable of more than 100 miles of range on a single charge in its dual-battery configuration and the Xafari will be able to go 88 miles before needing to be plugged in.

Howe added, "These are two incredible yet very different bikes and this is only the beginning. We can't wait to show you what else we have in store for 2025 and beyond."

Full specs, details and pricing for the Xyber and Xafari will be announced during CES 2025. Pre-orders open at store.segway.com and through select dealers on January 7, 2025, with expected Q1 delivery. For more information or to sign up to receive updates, visit the Segway e-bike pre-launch page .

