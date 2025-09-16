Segway Launches Lightweight E3 Pro Electric Scooter with $100 off MSRP for a Limited Time

The micromobility leader's most compact, portable and affordable 3rd generation e-scooter is now available online and at Sam's Club.

ARCADIA, Calif., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Segway , recently named No. 1 in global electric kick-scooter (eKickScooter) sales with more than 13 million sold worldwide, announces the E3 Pro electric scooter is available now at $100 off MSRP for a limited time at store.segway.com . A Sam's Club exclusive version—the E3 Pro SE —includes a phone holder and combination cable lock at member-only pricing.

The Segway E3 Pro is the brand's lightest, most compact electric scooter in its third-generation lineup making storage and portability easy for everyone.

"We're raising the bar on what our customers can expect from an entry level electric scooter with the new E3 Pro," said Tom Hebert, VP of sales at Segway. "Not only is the E3 series our most lightweight and portable scooter that makes commuting and storage easy for everyone, it's also our most affordable and comes packed with features, performance and legendary Segway quality. We're excited to introduce such an approachable last-mile solution for such an exceptional value."

Equipped with a powerful 800-watt motor, the E3 Pro reaches speeds of up to 20 miles per hour and delivers a range of up to 34 miles on a single charge, thanks to Segway's proprietary SegRange™ optimization technology. Designed with both safety and convenience in mind, the E3 Pro features integrated Apple Find My support, SegRide™ stability enhancement and advanced traction control. Visibility is further enhanced with a 4-watt headlight, turn signals and 256-color RGB ambient lighting, helping riders stay seen and safe in low-light conditions.

The E3 Pro also features a newly redesigned frame that folds down to a more compact footprint and tips the scales at just 40.1 pounds, thanks to a premium alloy crafted for an optimal balance of strength and weight. Its streamlined design makes it an excellent last-mile solution—easy to carry onto public transit, up stairs or into elevators. And even at its accessible entry-level price, the E3 Pro delivers a remarkably smooth ride when the going gets rough thanks to both front and rear elastomer suspension.

The E3 Pro's aesthetic is defined by its clean, streamlined silhouette, featuring minimalist lines and signature red accents that strike a thoughtful balance between form and function. It offers a fresh perspective on entry-level micromobility, designed to make every ride easy, intuitive and effortless. With its approachable, beginner-friendly design and lightweight frame, the E3 Pro is an ideal choice for first-time riders seeking an affordable solution, as well as experienced commuters in need of Segway's most portable and practical electric commuter scooter yet.

E3 PRO FEATURES & SPECS

Max power: 800W

Max range: 34 miles

Max speed: 20 mph

Max slope angle: 18%

368 Wh battery

SegRange™ range optimization

3" Display

SegRide™ Stability Enhancement

TCS (Traction Control System)

BMS (battery management system)

Apple Find My compatible

4W Headlight

Turn signals and brake light

256 RGB ambient underglow lighting

10" self-sealing jelly tires

Front and rear elastomer suspension

Front drum brake, rear electronic brake

IPX5 Water Resistant

Weight: 40.1 lbs

Payload: 265 lbs

The Segway E3 Pro electric scooter is available now for only $599.99 USD ($699.99 MSRP) at store.segway.com . The E3 Pro SE is available exclusively to Sam's Club members at SamsClub.com now and in-club soon at special member-only pricing.

The E3 Pro is the most recent of Segway's third generation electric scooter lineup, following the high-performance GT3 Pro SuperScooter . Other recent releases include the Segway F3 , GT3 SuperScooter and flagship MAX G3 commuter scooter.

About Segway

Segway transformed micromobility in 1999 with the revolutionary Personal Transporter, igniting global curiosity about the future of personal transportation. With a mission of "Simply Moving," Segway is dedicated to simplifying how people and goods move, improving efficiency and enhancing the overall experience of everyday life. For decades, Segway has continuously set new benchmarks in short-distance transportation and consumer robotics, constantly pushing the boundaries of innovation. Today, as the global leader in micromobility solutions, Segway's offerings have evolved far beyond its origins. From e-scooters and GoKarts to e-bikes, powersports vehicles and personal robots, Segway is pioneering the future of mobility with breakthrough technology, delivering innovative products that redefine the way we move. Discover more at www.segway.com .

Media Contact: [email protected] / [email protected]

SOURCE Segway Inc.