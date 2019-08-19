Segway-Ninebot Unveils New AI-powered Products, Delivering Take-out with Low-cost DeliveryBots

Segway-Ninebot officially released three new AI mobility products in two categories, including KickScooter T60, Powered By Segway, Segway DeliveryBot S2, and Segway Outdoor DeliveryBot X1. The debut of the three new products by Segway-Ninebot highlights the company's continued advancement in its product development as well as new innovation by incorporating artificial intelligence.

Luke Gao, Founder and CEO of Segway-Ninebot mentioned, "In the upcoming decade, the world will become more 'alive' with intelligent things. Global IoT is a pivotal direction of technology and business development. This sub-networks of autonomous delivery robots will play a vital role in the Internet of Thing. Segway-Ninebot is a smart mobility enterprise with mature robotics technology from years of experience. Owning strong products with healthy productivity, excellent cost & quality control, Segway-Ninebot is innovating the AI-powered mobility today."

Shared Electric Kick Scooters: A New Choice for Short-Distance Transportation

At the launch event, KickScooter T60, Powered By Segway, was the first product to be released as part of the company's shared kick scooter business line. The T60 is a revolutionary product, having the ability to pilot itself to riders and back to its charging station autonomously.

Designed with a reverse trike chassis, the T60 can pilot itself autonomously. With its vision-based navigation technology, the T60 can be operated with two modes: guided piloting for short distances and autonomous piloting for long distances. Additional features of the T60 include automatic dispatch, cloud service, and wireless charging. Operators may remotely control the automated movement of kick scooters through the cloud so as to achieve a one-to-many manual remote dispatch. As a result, shared kick scooters can be dispatched intelligently in different time periods and areas to help shared business operators improve the turnaround frequency of products for lower operating costs and higher profitability.

Following the KickScooter T60, the Segway DeliveryBot S2 was introduced at the event. The DeliveryBot S2 is able to go up and down elevators independently. As an upgraded version of the Segway DeliveryBot S1, the Segway DeliveryBot S2 is an indoor delivery robot that can adapt to any indoor environment. Segway DeliveryBot S2 uses LDS Lidar; this has a similar cost but incorporates a larger viewing angle compared with the depth camera used in the Segway DeliveryBot S1. The Segway DeliveryBot S2 also has the navigation system integrated with a visual sensor which helps achieve higher location precision and has fewer visual blind spots. It can easily detect human feet and small movements in all directions so that it can avoid accidents and obstacles properly.

Delivery Robots Make Just-In-Time Logistics More Efficient

In addition to the navigation system, the Segway DeliveryBot S2 has also incorporated a number of upgrades in the product's shape. First, the chassis adopts a new suspension damping solution that allows it to cross obstacles with ease. It can cross obstacles at a vertical measurement of 3cm and can cross speed bumps measuring 5cm. Second, the distribution box cell adopts an automatic cabin door. It supports the adjustment of the box's structure and can flexibly change from 2 to 4 slots according to the size of the goods it's transporting.

AI Robotics Opens the Door for the Internet of Everything

At the press conference, the Segway DeliveryBot X1 was the third new product to debut. Segway DeliveryBot X1 is an outdoor auto-piloting robot providing delivery service between buildings. It adopts multi-data integration technology that allows it to deal with precise locations in different environments. It also incorporates an advanced path planning algorithm and a dynamic obstacle avoidance algorithm to achieve smooth movement on non-motor vehicle lanes and in closed parks. With its ability to automatically recognize traffic lights and its chassis mechanical brake, the Segway DeliveryBot X1 guarantees safe piloting. It can intelligently follow and overtake vehicles to improve its efficiency and ensure its on-time delivery. The Segway DeliveryBot X1 also has a 350L large-volume capacity and is compatible with a wide range of delivery items. With an IPX5 water resistant rating, Segway DeliveryBot X1 can even operate on rainy days.

The S series of Segway DeliveryBots can work well within buildings while the X series has the ability to go from indoor to outdoor environments. These two DeliveryBots allow for an organic integration of information flow and logistics. They have online and offline services that can help businesses smoothly deal with delivery tasks so as to improve operation and management efficiency.

It was reported that Segway-Ninebot released its schedule for mass production of three robotic products: KickScooter T60, Powered By Segway, will be given to selected customers to conduct customized tests starting from September 1, 2019. It will be mass-produced in the first quarter of 2021. Segway DeliveryBot S2 will be given to selected customers for trial in October 2019. It will be mass-produced in the first quarter of 2020. Segway outdoor DeliveryBot X1 will be given to selected customers for trial in January 2020.

About Segway-Ninebot

Segway-Ninebot is a global enterprise in the fields of intelligent short-distance transportation and service robots. In 1999, Segway is established in Bedford, NH, US, which is the world leader in commercial-grade, electric, self-balancing personal transportation. Ninebot is an intelligent short-distance transportation equipment operator integrating R&D, production, sales and service, established in Beijing, 2012. As Segway and Ninebot complete strategic combination in 2015, Segway-Ninebot comes into being. At Present, the company's businesses are all around the world and have subsidiaries in Beijing, Seattle, Bedford, Amsterdam, Seoul, Singapore, Munich, Changzhou and Tianjin, selling products in more than 80 countries and regions. With the world- renowned intellectual property, Segway-Ninebot will create more products that will lead the users and the entire industry into the future. For more information, please visit http://www.segway.com or http://www.ninebot.cn/.

